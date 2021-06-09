New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Will Battlefield 2042 have a battle royale mode?

Donovan Erskine
One of the most popular and influential first-person shooter franchises is set to return this year with the release of Battlefield 2042 this fall. We got our first look at the game with a cinematic trailer revealed by EA and DICE. The trailer didn’t show us much outside of the big team battles that will go down in the new Battlefield game. With battle royales still being wildly popular, especially in the FPS genre, many fans are wondering if Battlefield 2042 will have a battle royale mode.

Will Battlefield 2042 have a battle royale mode?

Battlefield 2042 will not have a battle royale mode. This was confirmed by the publisher and developer shortly after the game’s reveal. However, in an interview with The Washington Post, game director Oskar Gabrielson spoke about the decision to not include a battle royale mode in Battlefield 2042.

Although Battlefield will not have a battle royale mode, we do know that the game’s PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X versions will feature online matches of up to 128 players. Hopefully that will scratch the battle royale itch for players looking for such an experience.

Now that you know Battlefield 2042 will not feature a battle royale mode, you can better set your expectations for when the game comes out on October 22. Stick with Shacknews for everything you need to know about Battlefield 2042.

