ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 98

Let's continue Chrono Trigger.
Steve Tyminski
1

Tonight on the Stevetendo show, we'll be going back to our Chrono Trigger playthrough. As you know by now, we're following the journey of Steve and friends as they try to keep Magus from taking over the world as well as several timelines. This is my first attempt at a full playthrough of Chrono Trigger and it has been a blast thus far. I got a Super Nintendo late in the console's life so it's fun to play classic games that I missed the first time. Starting at 8 p.m. EDT/ 5 p.m. PDT, will I be able to restore the various timelines or fade out of existance?

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. If you can't make tonight's show, we'll be back at 9 p.m. EDT next Monday as well as next Tuesday and Wednesday at 8 p.m. EDT. Plan on more Super Mario RPG and Chrono Trigger but it's E3 week so plans could change so stay tuned. If Nintendo brings demo versions to the eShop, then you know what we'll be doing on the show.

The Stevetendo show, as well as other great Shacknews programs, wouldn't be where they are today without the help of the loyal Shack viewers. Don't know how to show your support? Check out our guide on how to subscribe with Prime Gaming for more info on how to get a free Twitch sub you can use on us!

Check out our weekly livestream schedule so you don't miss out on other great programming the Shacknews family has to offer.

Steve is from the great state of New Jersey.  He went to college for History and has experience working in photography and video work. He’s grown up on Nintendo and loves sports, fighting, and role-playing games. He’s also big into video game soundtracks.

