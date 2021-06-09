Battlefield 2042 release date Here is the release date for Battlefield 2042.

After a couple of quiet years, DICE is back with a new entry in the Battlefield series. Battlefield 2042 will return the series to a modern/futuristic setting and will feature a variety of locations, vehicles, weapons, and even natural disasters. Let’s look at the Battlefield 2042 release date so we know exactly when we can get our hands on the latest chapter in the first-person shooter series.

Battlefield 2042 release date

Battlefield 2042 will be released on October 22, 2021. The game will launch on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. Battlefield 2042 will cost $59.99 USD on last-gen systems (PS4, Xbox One), but will be priced at $69.99 USD on current-gen (PS5, Xbox Series X). It hasn’t been shared what all the differences will be between generations, but we do know that the current-gen systems and PC will support up to 128 players while the last-gen will cap matches at 64. Last-gen consoles will also have reduced map sizes in comparison to the current-gen/PC counterparts.

We’ve known that a new Battlefield game was scheduled to be released at some point in 2021 since it was announced during an EA earnings call last November. Launching on October 22 puts Battlefield 2042 in that prime fall release window, where it will likely see some heated competition, especially with the likes of Halo Infinite and a new Call of Duty arriving sometime in the fall as well.

Battlefield 2042 launches on October 22, 2021 for PC and consoles. The new reveal trailer showcased the game’s all-out warfare and variety of locations. It also confirmed the existence of natural disasters that will make things tough for both teams in online matches. For everything else we know about Battlefield 2042, stay with us here on Shacknews.