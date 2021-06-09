Arcade1Up reveals Simpson 4-player cabinet as part of its E3 2021 lineup Arcade1Up is finally getting ready to offer one of the most requested cabinets with The Simpsons.

As many fantastic arcade cabinets as Arcade1Up has put together for customers over the years, there are still quite a few that many folks want to see out of them. What better place to show off what’s coming next than with E3 2021? Arcade1Up has its own showcase going on during the digital event this year and they just announced one of their most desired new products yet. The classic The Simpsons 4-player arcade cab is on the way.

Arcade1Up announced The Simpsons 4-player cabinet in a press release on June 9, 2021, just slightly ahead of the official E3 2021 festivities. With a product page up on the Arcade1Up site now, fans can go have a look at what lies in wait. The Simpsons cab follows Arcade1Up’s typical 3/4 scale design, complete with a four-player arcade stick board to go with it. If one looks at the control board, they might notice the trackball control. That’s because not only is the original 1991 beat’em-up included for play in this arcade, but so is another bonus game which will be revealed soon.

The full The Simpsons Arcade1Up machine will feature a removable riser and the classic side, marquee, and control deck art from the beloved game.

Another great feature of The Simpsons arcade is that if you don’t have four players readily available, that’s no problem. The game has built-in Wi-Fi and links up to Arcade1Up’s network to allow you to play with other players with The Simpsons cab if you want to fill out the family roster in your efforts to defeat Smithers and save Maggie.

Arcade1Up has spoken to The Simpsons in the past as one of the most requested cabs among the bunch. So when can we expect it? Well, according to the group, pre-orders will open up for The Simpsons cab on July 15, 2021.

We don’t have a final launch date just yet, but seeing Konami’s The Simpsons beat’em-up come to an official Arcade1Up cabinet feels like another one off the bucket list. Stay tuned for more information and reveals as E3 2021 coverage continues through this weekend.