Knockout City is getting a Big Team KO 4v4 mode next week Time to find a fourth player for your dodgeball team. Make sure they've got plenty of bold strategies.

Knockout City is proving to be a major player in the competitive multiplayer scene. Who’d of thought that a concept like dodgeball would make for such an addictive video game? For those that have been thoroughly enjoying yeeting balls at opponents, there’s more action in store next week with the addition of Big Team KO.

Announced on June 8, 2021 via the official Knockout City Twitter account, Big Team KO will be the next game mode players can enjoy once Team KO rotates out. This new mode, which will utilize the 4v4 format, will use the same Team KO rules but the rounds will be played to 15 KOs. The new mode will go live next Tuesday, June 15.

A few of you might be wondering what's coming after Team KO rotates out next week. Starting next Tuesday, you'll be able to play...



💥 Big Team KO 💥

4v4, same Team KO rules, rounds played to 15 KOs. Line up your 4th teammate now. Bigger brawls will be here before you know it! pic.twitter.com/0Ia4fwL8ZV — Knockout City (@knockoutcity) June 8, 2021

Since its release, Knockout City has skyrocketed in popularity. Electronic Arts and Velan Studios announced the title had seen 5 million players jump in for some ball-throwing fun. To celebrate the milestone, the free-to-play model was extended. Basically, you’re free to play as much as you want until you reach Street Rank 25, at which point you need to purchase the game in full or even sign up to Xbox Game Pass.

If you’ve yet to check out Knockout City, now is the time. Shacknews Contributing Editor Donovan Erskine had the following to say about it in his Knockout City review, “Velan Studios has created a dodgeball game that has solid mechanics and is really easy to pick up. The skill ceiling is also incredibly high, making room for some really competitive gameplay. With a plan to heavily support and add on to the game over time, Knockout City is a welcomed addition to the sports game pantheon.”

If playing virtual dodgeball sounds like something you could get behind, go and grab three friends and jump into the Knockout City action. The Big Team KO kicks off next week, which gives you plenty of time to get in some practice.