New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarYear of the Games: 2020Destiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Year of the Games: 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Knockout City is getting a Big Team KO 4v4 mode next week

Time to find a fourth player for your dodgeball team. Make sure they've got plenty of bold strategies.
Sam Chandler
1

Knockout City is proving to be a major player in the competitive multiplayer scene. Who’d of thought that a concept like dodgeball would make for such an addictive video game? For those that have been thoroughly enjoying yeeting balls at opponents, there’s more action in store next week with the addition of Big Team KO.

Announced on June 8, 2021 via the official Knockout City Twitter account, Big Team KO will be the next game mode players can enjoy once Team KO rotates out. This new mode, which will utilize the 4v4 format, will use the same Team KO rules but the rounds will be played to 15 KOs. The new mode will go live next Tuesday, June 15.

Since its release, Knockout City has skyrocketed in popularity. Electronic Arts and Velan Studios announced the title had seen 5 million players jump in for some ball-throwing fun. To celebrate the milestone, the free-to-play model was extended. Basically, you’re free to play as much as you want until you reach Street Rank 25, at which point you need to purchase the game in full or even sign up to Xbox Game Pass.

If you’ve yet to check out Knockout City, now is the time. Shacknews Contributing Editor Donovan Erskine had the following to say about it in his Knockout City review, “Velan Studios has created a dodgeball game that has solid mechanics and is really easy to pick up. The skill ceiling is also incredibly high, making room for some really competitive gameplay. With a plan to heavily support and add on to the game over time, Knockout City is a welcomed addition to the sports game pantheon.”

If playing virtual dodgeball sounds like something you could get behind, go and grab three friends and jump into the Knockout City action. The Big Team KO kicks off next week, which gives you plenty of time to get in some practice.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola