ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 97 Super Ghouls 'N Ghosts should be good tonight.

It's that time again for another Shacker's choice night on the Stevetendo show. Resident wearer of many hats/Wide World of Electronics Sports co-host Bryan Lefler/Skankcore has spent those Shack Points on Super Ghouls 'N Ghosts. I have played Super Ghouls 'N Ghosts a few times but it never gets any easier. I feel like my earliest memory of Super Ghouls 'N Ghosts was on the Nickelodeon show, Nick Arcade, where kids would play video games for points as well as answer trivia questions. The winners would get to "go inside" the game and fight one of the game masters. It was green screen/AR tech and was revolutionary for the time. I think I'm going to need magic like that when I play Super Ghouls 'N Ghosts tonight at 8 p.m. EDT/ 5 p.m. PDT, as it's one of the toughest SNES games around.

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. If you can't make tonight's show, we'll be back at 8 p.m. EDT Wednesday and 9 p.m. EDT next Monday. We'll be jumping back into our Mario RPG and Chrono Trigger playthroughs!

