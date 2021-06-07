Are we about to get a Sunset Overdrive sequel? Some tweeting by a few accounts has left fans wondering whether Sunset Overdrive 2 is finally happening.

It doesn’t take much to get the rumor mills churning. But, what really kicks speculation into overdrive is when long-dormant Twitter accounts begin tweeting. It just so happens that the Fizzie account is back in action while the official Insomniac Games account has tweeted out an image of Fizzie. All of this has culminated in fans asking, “Sunset Overdrive 2, when?”

Is Sunset Overdrive 2 in development?

What originally started as an odd tweet by the official Fizzie account has resulted in a whole lot of excitement among the Sunset Overdrive community. The tweet, as seen below, suggests a shocked Fizzie that has just heard something odd.

What the heck. Did anybody hear that? — Fizzie! (@FizzieSays) June 7, 2021

A mere 10 minutes later, the official Insomniac Games Twitter account tweeted out an image featuring Fizzie blasting through a rift, zapping a rail with its laser eyes, all while the main character leaps over the explosion while shooting. It’s all rather cinematic and has led to plenty of speculation. Some are even wondering whether Sunset Overdrive is coming to PlayStation.

Unfortunately, the chances of a Sunset Overdrive sequel are pretty slim, at least, one developed by Insomniac Games. The game was an Xbox exclusive before becoming available on PC via the Microsoft Store. Since then, Insomniac Games has been acquired by Sony and is now a part of the Sony Interactive Entertainment Worldwide Studios. It would certainly be a surprise if Insomniac Games retained the rights to the Sunset Overdrive IP.

While Insomniac Games can make nods and references to Sunset Overdrive, it’s dubious whether or not the team is in a position to create a sequel to the game. However, that’s not to say Microsoft hasn’t passed the IP on to one of the Xbox Game Studios. There might yet be hope for a Sunset Overdrive 2. Be sure to keep it locked to Shacknews as we continue to look into this rift and see whether there's a reality where a Sunset Overdrive sequel exists.