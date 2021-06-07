Evening Reading - June 7, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Destiny 2 content time

Slayerage 2-mans Atheon. Incredible effort.

Shane's story from The Walking Dead

This 45-second video does a great job. Man, Shane's story was crazy. Maybe I should go back to TWD and see how it's going.

Advertise to the lowest common denominator

On Friday, USA Today wrapped its weekend print edition in an ad for the Netflix show "Sweet Tooth" ... but it wasn't a traditional ad, it was designed to look like the actual front page of USA Today: pic.twitter.com/1ezTfoEoFG — Peter Adams (@PeterD_Adams) June 6, 2021

Apparently, people can no longer differentiate between ads and reality.

If game development was an activity

This is not unlike how video games are made. pic.twitter.com/q62rIYZAMh — Giles Goddard (@giles) June 7, 2021

This bloke almost died. Far out.

Modern Superman game?

Fooling around in UE5 during a quite period at work, dreaming of a modern Superman game being announced at E3! #UE5 pic.twitter.com/c74CMdPSls — Tyson Butler-Boschma (@TJATOMICA) June 7, 2021

Nah, bro. Give me an Invincible game.

What is going on in the world?

I don't think anyone could have predicted this.

Road rage

Those dogs are not behaving like good boys.

The Linda Lindas on Jimmy Kimmel

Jimmy talks to kid punk phenoms The Linda Lindas about #RacistSexistBoy & they perform live! pic.twitter.com/6v0L8PkuE4 — Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) June 4, 2021

Kimmel has a chat to the band. These girls are going to go far.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight.

Here's an old photo I have of Rad having a snooze. I love this one. He's fast asleep and totally relaxed. Ah, a cat's life.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.