Evening Reading - June 7, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Sign up now for The Great Quakeholio Tournament 4
- Earth Defense Force: World Brothers review: Planetary payback cubed
- Guilty Gear Strive review: The exquisite smell of Heaven or Hell
- Summer Game Fest 2021 date and time
- Funny GME, AMC & DOGE stock meme Twitter accounts to follow
- Apple WWDC 2021 keynote wrap up - iOS 15, MacOS Monterey, iPadOS 15, privacy, and more
- Rainbow Six Extraction is Quarantine's new name, will appear at the E3 2021 Ubisoft Forward
- Jeff Bezos to ride his own Blue Origin New Shepard capsule in first manned space flight
- Fortnite Rick and Morty crossover coming in Chapter 2 Season 7
- Leaked 'Cyber ElBuggado 2020' is a pre-launch bug montage video created by CDPR devs
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Destiny 2 content time
Slayerage 2-mans Atheon. Incredible effort.
Shane's story from The Walking Dead
This 45-second video does a great job. Man, Shane's story was crazy. Maybe I should go back to TWD and see how it's going.
Advertise to the lowest common denominator
On Friday, USA Today wrapped its weekend print edition in an ad for the Netflix show "Sweet Tooth" ... but it wasn't a traditional ad, it was designed to look like the actual front page of USA Today: pic.twitter.com/1ezTfoEoFG— Peter Adams (@PeterD_Adams) June 6, 2021
Apparently, people can no longer differentiate between ads and reality.
If game development was an activity
This is not unlike how video games are made. pic.twitter.com/q62rIYZAMh— Giles Goddard (@giles) June 7, 2021
This bloke almost died. Far out.
Modern Superman game?
Fooling around in UE5 during a quite period at work, dreaming of a modern Superman game being announced at E3! #UE5 pic.twitter.com/c74CMdPSls— Tyson Butler-Boschma (@TJATOMICA) June 7, 2021
Nah, bro. Give me an Invincible game.
What is going on in the world?
June 8, 2021
I don't think anyone could have predicted this.
Road rage
"Say that again, I dare you!"— Stef (@VG_Stef) June 7, 2021
(loubatita64/TT) pic.twitter.com/FgVHsiBul0
Those dogs are not behaving like good boys.
The Linda Lindas on Jimmy Kimmel
Jimmy talks to kid punk phenoms The Linda Lindas about #RacistSexistBoy & they perform live! pic.twitter.com/6v0L8PkuE4— Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) June 4, 2021
Kimmel has a chat to the band. These girls are going to go far.
Here's an old photo I have of Rad having a snooze.
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Evening Reading - June 7, 2021