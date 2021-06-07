New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - June 7, 2021

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Destiny 2 content time

Slayerage 2-mans Atheon. Incredible effort.

Shane's story from The Walking Dead

This 45-second video does a great job. Man, Shane's story was crazy. Maybe I should go back to TWD and see how it's going.

Advertise to the lowest common denominator

Apparently, people can no longer differentiate between ads and reality.

If game development was an activity

This bloke almost died. Far out.

Modern Superman game?

Nah, bro. Give me an Invincible game.

What is going on in the world?

I don't think anyone could have predicted this.

Road rage

Those dogs are not behaving like good boys.

The Linda Lindas on Jimmy Kimmel

Kimmel has a chat to the band. These girls are going to go far.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's an old photo I have of Rad having a snooze. I love this one. He's fast asleep and totally relaxed. Ah, a cat's life.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

    June 7, 2021 8:55 PM

    Sam Chandler posted a new article, Evening Reading - June 7, 2021

      June 7, 2021 10:25 PM

      I do not recommend returning to TWD. Nor to FTWD. Maybe one of the movies will do something interseting; I doubt it though. Princess is in TWD at least.
      Also I like how Superman was literally "walking on air."

        June 7, 2021 10:39 PM

        Yeah Z Nation is more consistently fun

        June 7, 2021 11:23 PM

        *interesting. They've already done intersecting.

