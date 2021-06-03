ShackStream: Into the Mountains in American Truck Simulator We continue our trip into the Rocky Mountains as we visit Colorado with our big rig in American Truck Simulator.

For this week's simulator-focused ShackStream, Jan will hop back into the Shacknews Logistics truck in American Truck Simulator. We made our way down the coast of California last week and even took a brief trip through Las Vegas, before ending up in Utah. This week's mission is to gain some altitude and explore the Rocky Mountains of Colorado.

While the Colorado DLC for America Truck Simulator has been available since late 2020, this will be Shacknews Logistics' first trip to the Rockies. We hope that you'll join us at 6 p.m. PT on our Twitch channel to hang out with us. If there's interest in trying out the upcoming multiplayer mode, Convoy, be sure to let Jan know, and we may be able to arrange for some mutual trucking in the future.

Don't forget that you can purchase future flight or truck destinations with Shack Points which can be earned by hanging out with us every Thursday night, or by watching our other streams. If you'd like to influence an upcoming flight, be sure to tune in and grow those Shack Points!

You can join Jan tonight at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET on the Shacknews Twitch channel. If you can't make it tonight, don't fret; Shack Sim airs every Thursday evening between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. PT/9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET. Want to support the work we're doing? Make sure you do it for Shacknews and subscribe with your Prime Gaming sub to help support the show!