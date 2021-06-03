New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarYear of the Games: 2020Destiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Year of the Games: 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! - Episode 28

Shacknews' movie and television show is back with more pop culture goodness.
Donovan Erskine
1

In our pantheon of content on the Shacknews Twitch channel, Pop! Goes the Culture! is quite unique. Here, we ditch the gaming talk in favor of discussing movies, television, comics, and other stuff in the world of entertainment. Hosts Greg and Donovan are excited for more discussions and debates, so tune in for Episode 28 of Pop! Goes the Culture!

Episode 28 of Pop! Goes the Culture! will go live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel today at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET. You can also watch the stream right here on our website using the embed below.

Here’s a rundown of some of the news topics featured on today’s Pop! Goes the Culture!:

We love engaging with out chat during the stream. If you're watching today, we'd love to hear from you. Let us know what you think about Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Kraven or the trailer for Old.

We'd like to give a huge thanks to anybody that does come by to watch our show today. It's chatting with you guys and hearing your thoughts that make this show so fun to do every week. If you’re interested in further supporting Shacknews' livestreaming efforts, you can use your free monthly Prime Gaming subscription, thanks to Amazon Prime.

Find your seats and silence your cellphones, it’s time for episode 28 of Pop! Goes the Culture!

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola