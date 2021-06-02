Nintendo's E3 2021 Direct set for June 15 The Nintendo Direct at E3 2021 has been officially revealed.

One of the biggest names confirmed to be participating in the E3 2021 digital event is Nintendo. Since The Big N stated that it would have a presence, fans have been waiting for the company to announce the date and time for its E3 2021 Nintendo Direct. Well, that time is here, as Nintendo has announced its E3 2021 Direct will take place on June 15.

Nintendo’s E3 2021 Direct will take place on June 15 at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET. The event will last for roughly 40 minutes. The official website for Nintendo's E3 showing is also now live. Nintendo hasn’t confirmed any specific titles that will appear during the stream, but they state that the majority of them will be games launching on the Nintendo Switch this year. What’s very interesting about this announcement, is that Nintendo says the Direct will be “exclusively focused” on software. This would seemingly imply that the heavily-rumored Nintendo Switch Pro will not be revealed at E3.

🗓 Nintendo at #E32021: 6/15, 9am PT!



Tune in for a #NintendoDirect with roughly 40 minutes of info focused exclusively on #NintendoSwitch software, mostly releasing in 2021, followed by around 3 hours of gameplay in #NintendoTreehouseLive | E3 2021.

https://t.co/TMjlZ5G37G pic.twitter.com/Hh1l6y0WVh — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 2, 2021

Not only did Nintendo announce its E3 2021 Direct, but it also announced its Treehouse Live event for that same day. Immediately following the conclusion of the Direct, Treehouse Live will dive into and unpack the news of the day with interviews, discussions, and more. Treehouse Live is much more laid back then the standard Directs, and is a great way to get insight from developers. The E3 2021 Treehouse Live will feature approximately three hours of gameplay. Whatever games to get shown at Nintendo’s E3 2021 Direct, it’s likely we’ll get a better look at them during Treehouse Live.

Nintendo’s E3 2021 Direct will take place on June 15, and will immediately be followed by Treehouse Live. Nintendo joins Xbox and Bethesda, as well as Ubisoft, as the major studios with set dates for their E3 2021 showcases. For all of the latest news on E3 2021, stick with us here on Shacknews.