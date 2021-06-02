New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Nintendo's E3 2021 Direct set for June 15

The Nintendo Direct at E3 2021 has been officially revealed.
One of the biggest names confirmed to be participating in the E3 2021 digital event is Nintendo. Since The Big N stated that it would have a presence, fans have been waiting for the company to announce the date and time for its E3 2021 Nintendo Direct. Well, that time is here, as Nintendo has announced its E3 2021 Direct will take place on June 15.

Nintendo’s E3 2021 Direct will take place on June 15 at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET. The event will last for roughly 40 minutes. The official website for Nintendo's E3 showing is also now live. Nintendo hasn’t confirmed any specific titles that will appear during the stream, but they state that the majority of them will be games launching on the Nintendo Switch this year. What’s very interesting about this announcement, is that Nintendo says the Direct will be “exclusively focused” on software. This would seemingly imply that the heavily-rumored Nintendo Switch Pro will not be revealed at E3.

Not only did Nintendo announce its E3 2021 Direct, but it also announced its Treehouse Live event for that same day. Immediately following the conclusion of the Direct, Treehouse Live will dive into and unpack the news of the day with interviews, discussions, and more. Treehouse Live is much more laid back then the standard Directs, and is a great way to get insight from developers. The E3 2021 Treehouse Live will feature approximately three hours of gameplay. Whatever games to get shown at Nintendo’s E3 2021 Direct, it’s likely we’ll get a better look at them during Treehouse Live.

Nintendo’s E3 2021 Direct will take place on June 15, and will immediately be followed by Treehouse Live. Nintendo joins Xbox and Bethesda, as well as Ubisoft, as the major studios with set dates for their E3 2021 showcases. For all of the latest news on E3 2021, stick with us here on Shacknews.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

  Shacknews legacy 10 years
    June 2, 2021 7:09 AM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Nintendo's E3 2021 Direct set for June 15

    Masem legacy 10 years mercury mega
      June 2, 2021 7:34 AM

      There is a Nintendo Direct on June 15 - late in the E3 schedule.

      The question is: will Nintendo announce the Switch Pro before then (so that all other big devs can talk about games for it during E3) , or will Nintendo wait to conclude E3 with this news?

      shirif legacy 10 years
        June 2, 2021 7:35 AM

        Metroid Prime trilogy

      TheNiXXeD legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        June 2, 2021 8:03 AM

        The second the switch existed people started theorizing a pro version. I'm so so so so so sick of hearing about it. I can't wait for it to actually exist so we can move on to the phase where nobody can get one and everyone talks about that instead.

      c_man_tmt legacy 10 years
        June 2, 2021 8:09 AM

        I think they'll announce it.

      zolointo legacy 10 years
        June 2, 2021 8:20 AM

        Remember that the Wii and the Switch both had hardware reveals before E3.

        They released images of the Wii controller to allow that initial WTF? feeling to settle.

        And the Switch had that full 'lol playing switch on my New York roof top party' video that launched a good while before the official reveal.

        Seems plausible that we'll see an advance reveal next week. For what it's worth, holy shit has the Nintendo youtube channel been active lately. Feels like something medium-big posted every other day.

      Korban legacy 10 years
        June 2, 2021 8:49 AM

        the tweet:
        https://twitter.com/NintendoAmerica/status/1400089827501092867

        Korban legacy 10 years
          June 2, 2021 8:49 AM

          Nintendo at #E32021: 6/15, 9am PT!

          Tune in for a #NintendoDirect with roughly 40 minutes of info focused exclusively on #NintendoSwitch software, mostly releasing in 2021, followed by around 3 hours of gameplay in #NintendoTreehouseLive | E3 2021.

          http://ninten.do/6014VAKqn

        Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
          June 2, 2021 9:06 AM

          The replies reminded me Dinosaur Office was a thing on 3DS.

        at0micgarden legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          June 2, 2021 9:31 AM

          Focused exclusively on software…

      capt tripps legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        June 2, 2021 8:56 AM

        They'll anounce it before that. The other companies have to be able to show their new Switch Pro games.

      Masem legacy 10 years mercury mega
        June 2, 2021 9:05 AM

        And just to keep everyone on the same page: Amazon Mexico and a French retailer have both briefly listed Switch Pro on their pages before taking them down. The French site had it for 399 Euro so call it $399 likely US (base Switch is $299, Lite $199)

        https://www.videogameschronicle.com/news/switch-pro-has-now-reportedly-been-listed-at-a-french-retailer-for-e399/

