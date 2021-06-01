New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - June 1, 2021

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
2

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Apology rescinded

Dunkey lays down the law.

Be careful out there ladies

This sucks. This sucks so bad. If you see someone do this, take them outside and give them a piece of your mind.

This is the worst

I hate everything about this.

Dunkaccino!

Let's go back to the time when the internet looked like this.

Donkey Kong mug circa 1981

The Beautiful Girl is certainly a title.

Big Brain strats

This girl is thinking on a whole other level.

The elephant and the acrobat

This elephant looks like its having so much fun!

The ultimate sport

Hockey Ball.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Rad to brighten your evening. He loves cleaning his toes!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

