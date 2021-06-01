Evening Reading - June 1, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX hands-on preview: Forever Kidds
- Humankind May 2021 hands-on preview: Eras, late games, & balance throughout
- Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown impressions - Ultimate facelift
- Coinbase Pro to begin Dogecoin (DOGE) trading on June 3, if liquidity conditions are met
- NVIDIA RTX 3080 Ti & 3070 Ti release date and pricing guide
- Nintendo wins $2.1 million judgement in ROM website RomUniverse lawsuit
- 25 Days of Quake kicks off 25th anniversary celebration with Classic Ranger Champions skin
- Xbox Game Pass early June 2021 lineup includes For Honor & Darkest Dungeon
- AMD CPUs and GPUs to power AAA gaming in new Tesla Model S and X
- Beloved r/WSB GME investor Keith 'TheRoaringKitty' Gill breaks Twitter silence
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Apology rescinded
Dunkey lays down the law.
Be careful out there ladies
JFC & yet another thing to add to the list of what the fuck. stay aware ladies. pic.twitter.com/2fRHbh1AAc— ♡ (@notchiefy) June 2, 2021
This sucks. This sucks so bad. If you see someone do this, take them outside and give them a piece of your mind.
This is the worst
We can't get enough of these burrito avocados pic.twitter.com/MU9lNfPoZo— Delish.com (@DelishDotCom) May 31, 2021
I hate everything about this.
Dunkaccino!
Dunkaccino but it's in Hypnospace Outlaw pic.twitter.com/GFBTHlsqQI— Daily Dunkaccino (@DailyDunkaccino) May 31, 2021
Let's go back to the time when the internet looked like this.
Donkey Kong mug circa 1981
1981 UK Donkey Kong mug pic.twitter.com/zpVKWYo5OA— The Ultimate Mario Fan (@TheUltiMarioFan) May 30, 2021
The Beautiful Girl is certainly a title.
Big Brain strats
My niece turned 3 today!! She asked for a Lion King cake but specifically the moment where Mufasa dies, because “everyone will be too sad to eat the cake and it will be all for me.” pic.twitter.com/UOatqCUSj0— Casey Feigh (@caseyfeigh) May 29, 2021
This girl is thinking on a whole other level.
The elephant and the acrobat
May 29, 2021
This elephant looks like its having so much fun!
The ultimate sport
Lmfaoo dawg 😭 pic.twitter.com/4RnWC0Oy56— 🥷🏾 (@NikeTechRanger) May 29, 2021
Hockey Ball.
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.
Here's a photo of Rad to brighten your evening. He loves cleaning his toes!
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Evening Reading - June 1, 2021