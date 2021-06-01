Evening Reading - June 1, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Apology rescinded

Dunkey lays down the law.

Be careful out there ladies

JFC & yet another thing to add to the list of what the fuck. stay aware ladies. pic.twitter.com/2fRHbh1AAc — ♡ (@notchiefy) June 2, 2021

This sucks. This sucks so bad. If you see someone do this, take them outside and give them a piece of your mind.

This is the worst

We can't get enough of these burrito avocados pic.twitter.com/MU9lNfPoZo — Delish.com (@DelishDotCom) May 31, 2021

I hate everything about this.

Dunkaccino!

Dunkaccino but it's in Hypnospace Outlaw pic.twitter.com/GFBTHlsqQI — Daily Dunkaccino (@DailyDunkaccino) May 31, 2021

Let's go back to the time when the internet looked like this.

Donkey Kong mug circa 1981

1981 UK Donkey Kong mug pic.twitter.com/zpVKWYo5OA — The Ultimate Mario Fan (@TheUltiMarioFan) May 30, 2021

The Beautiful Girl is certainly a title.

Big Brain strats

My niece turned 3 today!! She asked for a Lion King cake but specifically the moment where Mufasa dies, because “everyone will be too sad to eat the cake and it will be all for me.” pic.twitter.com/UOatqCUSj0 — Casey Feigh (@caseyfeigh) May 29, 2021

This girl is thinking on a whole other level.

The elephant and the acrobat

pic.twitter.com/kMVZqoCSRH — Videos that precede legendary events (@legendarysvideo) May 29, 2021

This elephant looks like its having so much fun!

The ultimate sport

Hockey Ball.

Here's a photo of Rad to brighten your evening. He loves cleaning his toes!

