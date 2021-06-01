Coinbase Pro to begin Dogecoin (DOGE) trading on June 3, if liquidity conditions are met The people's cryptocurrency is coming to one of the largest platforms for buying and selling coins. Find out more about Dogecoin's Coinbase Pro debut!

It wouldn't be a week of reporting finance news in 2021 without some cryptocurrency news, and Dogecoin did not disappoint today. One of the largest cryptocurrency platforms Coinbase had previously announced their plans to support everyone's favorite meme coin, and today we got some more details.

Coinbase issued a statement on Dogecoin (DOGE) in an official blog post: Starting immediately, we will begin accepting inbound transfers of DOGE to Coinbase Pro. Trading will begin on or after 9am Pacific Time (PT) Thursday June 3, if liquidity conditions are met. Once sufficient supply of DOGE is established on the platform, trading on our DOGE-USD, DOGE-BTC, DOGE-EUR, DOGE-GBP, and DOGE-USDT order books will launch in three phases, post-only, limit-only and full trading. If at any point one of the new order books does not meet our assessment for a healthy and orderly market, we may keep the book in one state for a longer period of time or suspend trading as per our Trading Rules. We will publish tweets from our Coinbase Pro Twitter account as each order book moves through the phases. Dogecoin (DOGE) was created in 2013 as a lighthearted alternative to traditional cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. The Dogecoin name and Shiba Inu logo are based on a meme. Unlike Bitcoin, which is designed to be scarce, Dogecoin is intentionally abundant — 10,000 new coins are mined every minute and there is no maximum supply. DOGE is not yet available on Coinbase.com or via our Consumer mobile apps. We will make a separate announcement if and when this support is added. You can sign up for a Coinbase Pro account here to start trading. For more information on trading DOGE on Coinbase Pro, visit our support page.

Dogecoin (DOGE) has had a very volatile few months, but the price of a coin did rise today on the news and it is important to remind readers that the cryptocurrency has returned over 13,000% in the last year. Wow! Such performance!

This being one of the top posts of r/dogecoin amuses me greatly.



On the way to stardom @greg16676935420 pic.twitter.com/AvW905DHaZ — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) June 1, 2021

This whole thing is quite silly. Dogecoin was created as a joke, and it is still being fueled by memes. This confounds older, more seasoned investors who actually try to value things based on logic and reason. Dogecoin currently trades with a market cap above $46 billion, so you can put that in your Medicare-having/AARP card-owning pipe and smoke it, grandpa.

It remains to be seen if DOGE will hit the liquidity requirements, but Coinbase Pro is now accepting transfers of the coin. We will have to see where things stand on June 3 to see if trading begins. Keep it locked on Shacknews for even more rational market news because we totally aren't in a massive asset bubble brought on by out of control monetary policy. Right?

I have this song stuck in my head today so now you all can have it stuck in your heads too #dogecoin pic.twitter.com/UZz3e2NzOU — greg (@greg16676935420) June 1, 2021

What do you think of Dogecoin? Is it the people's crypto? Is it worse than the tulip bubble? Are you tired of being asked questions about it? Let us know in the comments section. We really want to hear your take.

This article is only meant for educational purposes, and should not be taken as investment advice. Please consider your own investment time horizon, risk tolerance, and consult with a financial advisor before acting on this information.