25 Days of Quake kicks off 25th anniversary celebration with Classic Ranger Champions skin Bethesda and id Software are celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Quake franchise with a Classic Ranger skin in Quake Champions.

It’s not quite the ideal state, but Quake is still alive and kicking these days in some official form. Quake Champions is still around and Bethesda and id Software are still supporting it with new content. With Quake crossing its 25th anniversary as a franchise this year, Bethesda and id Software are celebrating the beloved arena shooter with a new “25 Days of Quake” celebration. It’s kicking off with the launch of a Classic Ranger skin in Quake Champions, as well as further premium cosmetics.

Bethesda and id Software announced the Quake Champions Classic Ranger skin via the Quake Champions Twitter on June 1, 2021. With Quake celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, the developers are kicking off festivities and celebrations for the game in style. By logging into Quake Champions and completing any three of a collection of birthday challenges, players can unlock the Classic Ranger skin for the Quake Ranger in the game. There are also other cosmetics such as the Quake Axe Vanity item available for purchase in the in-game shop.

Premium Battle Pass players can complete an additional challenge to unlock an iconic Quake axe vanity!



The Quake Guy skin and Gladus Axe will unlock within 24-48 hours of completing the requisite challenges.



Have fun, Quakers! pic.twitter.com/sxsoUhrTsD — Quake Champions (@Quake) June 1, 2021

The blocky-looking Quake avatar is a fun nod back to the history of the Quake series. 25 years is a long time for a franchise to be kicking about, but in many circles, Quake is still as beloved as the first day it introduced players to 3D arena gunplay and rocket jumps. We certainly know a thing or two about Quake celebrations here at Shacknews, celebrating our own 25th birthday in honor of the franchise that gave this site life. We’re happy to see nods in most ways to the original game, even if it comes in the form of Quake Champions.

Assumedly, 25 Days of Quake means more fun is on the way for the franchise too. If Quake Champions is your thing, be sure to log in and earn the Classic Ranger skin while you can and stay tuned for more anniversary fun, both for Quake and Shacknews.