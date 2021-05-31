Evening Reading - May 31, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Lock Picking Lawyer picks an unpickable lock

Shout out to Chatty user InfoBiter for posting this! It was a great watch.

Jack Black soundalike

Jack Black seeing a fan absolutely crush one of his songs is the best thing you’ll see today... pic.twitter.com/4EIsP3hKfX — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) May 30, 2021

This bloke sounds so much like Jack Black it's uncanny.

Australian naming conventions

Can’t wait to see a bit of shush 2 https://t.co/SloGAeS32U — Bec Shaw (@Brocklesnitch) May 31, 2021

Can we get a bit of shush please?

Look! A cow.

look at this cow with the number 7 on his head pic.twitter.com/n3J8kntMZQ — daniel 𓃒 (@tiredtaurus) May 30, 2021

If you don't announce when you see a cow, are you even human?

Be careful of those crypto traders

It's infectious.

Super Mario Bros. movie

This ain't no game! Super Mario Bros. jumped into theaters on this day in 1993. pic.twitter.com/rSVzDg3G6n — New Beverly Cinema (@newbeverly) May 28, 2021

This movie was wild. I still have the book which was written based on the movie. Which was based on the game. What a crazy idea.

Packing for holidays

Me every day: *never shits myself*



Me packing underwear for a vacation: I'm going to shit myself 2-3 times a day — Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) May 28, 2021

You can never be too careful.

A detailed plan of attack

What legos do when we aren’t looking pic.twitter.com/mR7DL8iWmN — The vibe formely known as Berghof La Flare 🇳🇬 (@J_MilesGHOST) May 30, 2021

Look for the weakpoints.

Here's a photo of Rad to brighten your night. It's winter time and he's loving just sleeping throughout the day. But he's also a cat, so that's not super out of the norm.

