New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarYear of the Games: 2020Destiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Year of the Games: 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Evening Reading - May 31, 2021

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Lock Picking Lawyer picks an unpickable lock

Shout out to Chatty user InfoBiter for posting this! It was a great watch.

Jack Black soundalike

This bloke sounds so much like Jack Black it's uncanny.

Australian naming conventions

Can we get a bit of shush please? 

Look! A cow.

If you don't announce when you see a cow, are you even human?

Be careful of those crypto traders

It's infectious.

Super Mario Bros. movie

This movie was wild. I still have the book which was written based on the movie. Which was based on the game. What a crazy idea.

Packing for holidays

You can never be too careful.

A detailed plan of attack

Look for the weakpoints.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Rad to brighten your night. It's winter time and he's loving just sleeping throughout the day. But he's also a cat, so that's not super out of the norm.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola