Evening Reading - May 31, 2021

- Everything announced during the Sonic Central virtual event
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition ME1 impressions: A polished & scenic chore
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes preview: What lies below
- Shack Chat: What's your favorite poorly-reviewed game?
- Bet on Black: How Microsoft and Xbox Changed Pop Culture, Part 1
- Destiny 2's Stasis is about to catch heavy PVP nerfs in an upcoming update
- CD Projekt RED appoints Gabriel Amatangelo as Cyberpunk 2077's new game director
- A new TimeSplitters is in development with Deep Silver confirmed as publisher
- Dead by Daylight's Resident Evil chapter will feature A.I. enemies for the first time
Lock Picking Lawyer picks an unpickable lock
Shout out to Chatty user InfoBiter for posting this! It was a great watch.
Jack Black soundalike
Jack Black seeing a fan absolutely crush one of his songs is the best thing you’ll see today... pic.twitter.com/4EIsP3hKfX— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) May 30, 2021
This bloke sounds so much like Jack Black it's uncanny.
Australian naming conventions
Can’t wait to see a bit of shush 2 https://t.co/SloGAeS32U— Bec Shaw (@Brocklesnitch) May 31, 2021
Can we get a bit of shush please?
Look! A cow.
look at this cow with the number 7 on his head pic.twitter.com/n3J8kntMZQ— daniel 𓃒 (@tiredtaurus) May 30, 2021
If you don't announce when you see a cow, are you even human?
Be careful of those crypto traders
May 30, 2021
It's infectious.
Super Mario Bros. movie
This ain't no game! Super Mario Bros. jumped into theaters on this day in 1993. pic.twitter.com/rSVzDg3G6n— New Beverly Cinema (@newbeverly) May 28, 2021
This movie was wild. I still have the book which was written based on the movie. Which was based on the game. What a crazy idea.
Packing for holidays
Me every day: *never shits myself*— Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) May 28, 2021
Me packing underwear for a vacation: I'm going to shit myself 2-3 times a day
You can never be too careful.
A detailed plan of attack
What legos do when we aren’t looking pic.twitter.com/mR7DL8iWmN— The vibe formely known as Berghof La Flare 🇳🇬 (@J_MilesGHOST) May 30, 2021
Look for the weakpoints.
