ShackStream: skankcore64 Episode 64 - Top Ten Spectacular Join Bryan as he celebrates the most arbitrary of milestones with the 64th episode of skankcore64 and a personal top ten countdown.

Hello Shacknews and happy Memorial Day weekend to those of you commemorating the occasion. It's time for another Sunday edition of skankcore64 and my personal trek through every game released in North America for the Nintendo 64. It's going to be an extra special show today in honor of this being my 64th skankcore64 livestream so don't miss a moment of the festivities when they start at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET.

Episode 64 - Top Ten Spectacular

With 63 episodes and 18 games now behind me, skankcore64 is gaining momentum as the only quest to complete a full catalog live on Shacknews Twitch. There's still a daunting task ahead of me but I thought it would be fun to celebrate the perfectly numbered 64th episode with a departure from the standard expedition. I thought it would be fun to highlight my personal favorite Nintendo 64 games as the topic is a regular one in the livestream chat.

This is not meant to be a definitive "Best Of" or "Greatest Hits" list but will instead be the games that I played and enjoyed the most as a young teenager. I will be playing and discussing each of my picks for about 25 minutes and after accounting for time to switch games and breaks, so we're looking at the longest skankcore64 stream to date! This is going to be a massive 4.5 to 5 hour livestream with plenty of time for you to come by and tell me just how wrong I am about my choices! I'd love to hear your personal favorites during the special showcase, please, stop by and enjoy the show. You can use the embedded viewer above or head over to Shacknews Twitch proper and make your voice heard!

