Evening Reading - May 28, 2021 Let's end our week with Evening Reading.

Friday is here, Shackers. As we stroll into this 3-day weekend, let's close out the day with some Evening Reading.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

The dynamic trio

The holy trinity of ballin pic.twitter.com/UPue3lJvOm — 👏GamesCage - Hype Guy🤝 (@OnTheDownLoTho) May 28, 2021

I personally have Cell's team going all the way.

Neon Genesis Weekendgelion

...Ladies and Gentlemen...



Neon Genesis Weekendgelion pic.twitter.com/n5oB1Vneml — andy (@andymoney69) May 28, 2021

Where can I watch this anime?

Fallout loves those classical songs huh?

Country roooaaaddsss, take me hoooomee.

New M. Night Shyamalan movie

What will you discover in paradise? ⏳ Watch the trailer to my new film OLD.



LIKE ❤️ this tweet to get updates from @OldTheMovie before it hits theaters on July 23. pic.twitter.com/3D4qknFszJ — M. Night Shyamalan ⏳ (@MNightShyamalan) May 27, 2021

First trailer for Old, thoughts?

Miles Morales artwork

Miles the Artist pic.twitter.com/WCZ8VckPTT — Devin Elle Kurtz (@DevinElleKurtz) May 26, 2021

I recommend you follow @DevinElleKurtz on Twitter, she makes some great stuff.

R.I.P Harambe

5 years ago today... we lost a legend.



RIP Harambe pic.twitter.com/c6udx9q7tE — Scuba Steve (@SchommerSteven) May 28, 2021

It's been 5 years since he was taken from us.

An equally impressive and disappointing baseball play

How do you make so many errors in one play?

Congratulation sailer!

pic.twitter.com/hUBzS1jca7 — Congrats Sailer, You Made It To Friday! (@FridaySailer) May 28, 2021

You made it to Friday.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.