New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarYear of the Games: 2020Destiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Year of the Games: 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Evening Reading - May 28, 2021

Let's end our week with Evening Reading.
Donovan Erskine
1

Friday is here, Shackers. As we stroll into this 3-day weekend, let's close out the day with some Evening Reading.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

The dynamic trio

I personally have Cell's team going all the way.

Neon Genesis Weekendgelion

Where can I watch this anime?

Fallout loves those classical songs huh?

Country roooaaaddsss, take me hoooomee.

New M. Night Shyamalan movie

First trailer for Old, thoughts?

Miles Morales artwork

I recommend you follow @DevinElleKurtz on Twitter, she makes some great stuff.

R.I.P Harambe

It's been 5 years since he was taken from us.

An equally impressive and disappointing baseball play

How do you make so many errors in one play?

Congratulation sailer!

You made it to Friday.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola