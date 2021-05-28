Evening Reading - May 28, 2021
The dynamic trio
The holy trinity of ballin pic.twitter.com/UPue3lJvOm— 👏GamesCage - Hype Guy🤝 (@OnTheDownLoTho) May 28, 2021
I personally have Cell's team going all the way.
Neon Genesis Weekendgelion
...Ladies and Gentlemen...— andy (@andymoney69) May 28, 2021
Neon Genesis Weekendgelion pic.twitter.com/n5oB1Vneml
Where can I watch this anime?
Fallout loves those classical songs huh?
May 28, 2021
Country roooaaaddsss, take me hoooomee.
New M. Night Shyamalan movie
What will you discover in paradise? ⏳ Watch the trailer to my new film OLD.— M. Night Shyamalan ⏳ (@MNightShyamalan) May 27, 2021
LIKE ❤️ this tweet to get updates from @OldTheMovie before it hits theaters on July 23. pic.twitter.com/3D4qknFszJ
First trailer for Old, thoughts?
Miles Morales artwork
Miles the Artist pic.twitter.com/WCZ8VckPTT— Devin Elle Kurtz (@DevinElleKurtz) May 26, 2021
I recommend you follow @DevinElleKurtz on Twitter, she makes some great stuff.
R.I.P Harambe
5 years ago today... we lost a legend.— Scuba Steve (@SchommerSteven) May 28, 2021
RIP Harambe pic.twitter.com/c6udx9q7tE
It's been 5 years since he was taken from us.
An equally impressive and disappointing baseball play
This is wild. pic.twitter.com/6XlMqKZzO0— James Wagner (@ByJamesWagner) May 27, 2021
How do you make so many errors in one play?
Congratulation sailer!
May 28, 2021
You made it to Friday.
