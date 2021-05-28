Weekend PC Download Deals for May 28: Steam Open World Sale

There are many ways in which gaming has advanced in the 21st century. One of the biggest stories has been the development of open worlds and developers' evolving approaches to the idea. Steam loves a good open world and that's why Valve's storefront is holding a massive sale dedicated to the open world. This sale features games like Cyberpunk 2077, Sea of Thieves, Disco Elysium, ARK: Survival Evolved, No Man's Sky, and many more. If you want to get lost in a giant world, this would be the weekend to do it. If that's not what you're going to Steam for, then be on the lookout for continuing deals on Outriders and Marvel's Avengers, as well as free copies of Company of Heroes 2 and its Ardennes Assault expansion and Little Nightmares.
Elsewhere, the Epic Games Store's MEGA Sale continues and now includes free copies of Among Us. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is on sale once again from Battle.net. GOG.com has the best of the undead. Plus, there are four Humble Bundles to check out, along with the usual deals from the Humble Store.
Lastly, Knockout City is free to try until the end of the weekend, so give it a shot!
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
The Blizzard Celebration Collection features various add-on goodies for World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Hearthstone, Heroes of the Storm, and StarCraft 2. It also comes with the Blizzard Arcade Collection, which retails at $19.99. The Celebration Collection starts at $19.99, so be sure to grab it from Battle.net today. It's only available until September 15.
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War - $35.99 (40% off)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Ultimate Edition - $67.49 (25% off)
- Overwatch Legendary Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 6 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 5 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 4 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 3 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 2 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 1 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $13.59 (74% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Among Us - FREE until 6/03
- Knockout City - FREE TRIAL until 5/30
- Sludge Life - FREE until 5/28
- Epic MEGA Sale
- Outriders - $44.99 (25% off)
- Oddworld Soulstorm - $39.99 (20% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $47.99 (20% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla - $44.99 (25% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising - $29.99 (50% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion - $29.99 (50% off)
- Kingdom Hearts 3 + Re:Mind - $40.19 (33% off)
- Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue - $40.19 (33% off)
- Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix - $33.49 (33% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $40.19 (33% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $16.49 (45% off)
- Godfall - $39.59 (34% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons - $27.99 (30% off)
- Detroit: Become Human - $27.99 (30% off)
- Twin Mirror - $19.49 (35% off)
- Grindstone - $14.99 (25% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $9.74 (35% off)
- Hades - $19.99 (20% off)
- Super Meat Boy Forever - $13.99 (30% off)
- The Long Dark - $22.49 (25% off)
- Ghostrunner - $14.99 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 7 - $20.99 (30% off)
- Mafia Trilogy - $35.99 (40% off)
- Death Stranding - $23.99 (60% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 - $25.99 (35% off)
- NBA 2K21 - $15.59 (74% off)
- Disco Elysium - $29.99 (25% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $23.99 (40% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 Celebration Edition - $13.99 (65% off)
- Tetris Effect - $26.79 (33% off)
- Borderlands 3 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Tales From The Borderlands - $15.99 (20% off)
- Outer Wilds - $19.99 (20% off)
- Amnesia Rebirth - $14.99 (50% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series - $34.99 (30% off)
- Trover Saves the Universe - $10.49 (65% off)
- FTL Advanced Edition - $2.49 (75% off)
- More from the Epic Games Store's Epic MEGA Sale. Don't forget to claim your $10 Epic Coupon!
- PDXCON 2021 Sale
- Cities: Skylines - $7.49 (75% off)
- Tyranny Gold Edition - $12.49 (75% off)
- Pillars of Eternity Definitive Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Shadowrun Trilogy - $13.74 (75% off)
- Surviving the Aftermath - $18.74 (25% off)
- Surviving Mars - $7.49 (75% off)
Fanatical
Pay $3.99 for Icewind Dale Enhanced Edition, The Walking Dead: The Final Season, Yoku's Island Express, Yooka-Laylee, Dungeons III, Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood, and Blazing Beaks. These activate on Steam.
Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of May, select from the following games: Dirt Rally 2.0, Verdun, Cultist Simulator, Commandos 2: HD Remaster, Tesla Force, Praetorians HD Remaster, Kill it with Fire, Tomb Raider GOTY Edition, The Falconeer, Neverinth, Shadows Awakening Complete Pack, Metro 2033 Redux, Tannenberg, Golf It!, Saints Row IV Game of the Century Edition, Dark Devotion, Metro Last Light Redux, Horizon Chase Turbo, and The Walking Dead: Michonne. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $15.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.
- Uno [UPlay] - $3.39 (66% off)
- Ghostrunner [Steam] - $13.19 (56% off)
- Dying Light Platinum Edition [Steam] - $24.99 (75% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $37.79 (37% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $13.79 (54% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $17.59 (56% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint Ultimate Edition [UPlay] - $22.79 (81% off)
- Journey to the Savage Planet [Steam] - $16.19 (46% off)
- SUPERHOT: Mind Control Delete [Steam] - $8.99 (64% off)
- SUPERHOT [Steam] - $12.99 (48% off)
- Planet Zoo [Steam] - $20.24 (55% off)
- Elite Dangerous [Steam] - $6.59 (78% off)
- Mutant Football League Dynasty Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
Gamersgate
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $36.17 (39% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition [UPlay] - $8.67 (42% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series [Steam] - $34.99 (30% off)
- Resident Evil 3 [Steam] - $17.82 (70% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege [UPlay] - $8.00 (59% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint [UPlay] - $8.01 (86% off)
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas [UPlay] - $13.35 (77% off)
- Planet Zoo [Steam] - $20.70 (53% off)
- Golf With Your Friends [Steam] - $8.77 (41% off)
- Moving Out [Steam] - $13.49 (46% off)
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair [Steam] - $10.80 (63% off)
GOG.com
- Dying Light: Platinum Edition - $24.99 (75% off)
- Solasta: Crown of the Magister - $31.99 (20% off)
- Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse - $14.99 (25% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Final Season - $9.99 (50% off)
- Mad Max - $4.99 (75% off)
- Frostpunk GOTY Edition - $29.39 (40% off)
- Assassin's Creed Director's Cut - $5.99 (70% off)
- This War of Mine Complete Edition - $8.15 (70% off)
- Beyond Good & Evil - $2.99 (70% off)
- Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell - $2.49 (75% off)
- The Flame in the Flood - $3.74 (75% off)
Green Man Gaming
- Outriders [Steam] - $36.89 (39% off)
- Maneater [Steam] - $29.57 (26% off)
- Biomutant [Steam] - $44.39 (26% off)
- Dragon Quest 11: Echoes of an Elusive Age Definitive Edition [Steam] - $21.31 (47% off)
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 [Steam] - $26.64 (47% off)
- Dying Light Platinum Edition [Steam] - $22.50 (77% off)
- Conan Exiles [Steam] - $9.84 (75% off)
- Contra Anniversary Collection [Steam] - $4.20 (79% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of May, select between Metro Exodus, Darksiders Genesis, Hellpoint, Cook Serve Delicious 3, Levelhead, Fury Unleashed, Size Matters, Morkredd, Relicta, Retimed, Family Man, and Vane. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Plus, Premium and Classic members will receive all 12 games. Premium is also down to a $12 promotional rate! This offer is only available for a limited time.
Pay $1 for PAC-MAN 256. Pay $12 or more to also receive Tekken 7, Tales of Berseria, and Katamari Damacy REROLL. Pay more than the average $19.04 for Tales of Zestiria, RAD, and Little Nightmares Complete Edition. Pay $20 or more to also receive CODE VEIN and Project CARS 3. These activate on Steam.
Or Pay $1 for Thea: The Awakening. Pay more than the average $10.20 for Cultist Simulator and SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech. Pay $12 or more to also receive NEOVERSE, Thea 2: The Shattering, Fantasy General 2, and Imperator: Rome. These activate on Steam.
Or Pay $1 for Guilty Gear X2 #Reload and Guilty Gear Isuka. Pay more than the average $9.57 for Guilty Gear XX Accent Core Plus R, Guilty Gear, and Guilty Gear 2: Overture. Pay more than $10 to also receive Guilty Gear Xrd -REVELATOR- Deluxe Edition with the REV 2 Upgrade and the Guilty Gear Xrd -SIGN- Big Blast Bundle. These activate on Steam.
Or Pay $1 for Red Orchestra: Ostfront 41-45. Pay more than the average $9.77 for Red Orchestra 2: Heroes of Stalingrad with Rising Storm, Rising Storm 2: Vietnam and the Pulling Rank Cosmetic DLC, and a 75% off coupon for Killing Floor 2. Pay more than $10 to also receive the Rising Storm 2: Vietnam Green Army Men, Sgt Joe's Support Bundle, Specialist Pack Cosmetic, Personalized Touch Cosmetic, Homeland Security Cosmetic, Rear Echelon Cosmetic, Uncle Ho's Heroes Cosmetic, Born in the USA Cosmetic, Man Down Under Cosmetic, and Southern Style Cosmetic DLCs. These activate on Steam.
- Square Enix Spring into Action Sale
- Outriders [Steam] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Marvel's Avengers [Steam] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Just Cause 4 Complete Edition [Steam] - $13.99 (80% off)
- Just Cause Collection [Steam] - $9.56 (89% off)
- Survivalist Sale
- Dying Light: Platinum Edition [Steam] - $24.99 (75% off)
- Wasteland 3 [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Dead Island Definitive Collection [Steam] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Call of Juarez: Gunslinger [Steam] - $5.99 (60% off)
- Atomicrops [Steam] - $8.99 (40% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Survivalist Sale.
- Dragon Quest 11 S: Echoes of an Elusive Age Definitive Edition [Steam] - $25.99 (35% off)
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 [Steam] - $32.49 (35% off)
- Grim Dawn [Steam] - $6.24 (75% off)
- Dead Cells [Steam] - $17.49 (30% off)
- Mordhau [Steam] - $20.09 (33% off)
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered [Steam] - $23.99 (40% off)
Origin
- Knockout City - FREE TRIAL until May 30
- FIFA 21 Champions Edition - $24.99 (69% off)
Ubisoft Store
Use the coupon code LEGEND20 to save an extra 20% off of select purchases.
- Legendary Sale
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla - $44.99 (25% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising Gold Edition - $54.99 (45% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion - $29.99 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $8.00 (60% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 - $9.00 (70% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $9.00 (85% off)
- Anno 1800 Complete Edition Year 3 - $71.49 (35% off)
- Uno - $4.00 (60% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition - $25.00 (75% off)
- More from the Ubisoft Store's Legendary Sale.
Steam
- Outriders - $44.99 (25% off)
- Knockout City - FREE TRIAL until 5/30
- Company of Heroes 2 + Company of Heroes 2: Ardennes Assault - FREE TO OWN! (Must claim before 5/31 @ 10AM PT)
- Little Nightmares - FREE TO OWN! (Must claim before 5/30 @ 10AM PT)
- Dying Light: Platinum Edition - $24.99 (75% off)
- Open World Sale
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $47.99 (20% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Sea of Thieves - $19.99 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $40.19 (33% off)
- Borderlands 3 - $19.79 (67% off)
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition - $34.98 (42% off)
- Disco Elysium - $29.99 (25% off)
- Death Stranding - $29.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons - $15.99 (60% off)
- Rust - $26.79 (33% off)
- Raft [Steam Early Access] - $13.39 (33% off)
- Conan Exiles - $11.99 (70% off) (FREE WEEK until 6/3 @ 10AM PT)
- The Elder Scrolls Online - $7.99 (60% off)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition - $17.99 (60% off)
- The Outer Worlds - $29.99 (50% off)
- Batman: Arkham Collection - $14.99 (75% off)
- ARK Survival Evolved - $9.99 (80% off)
- DayZ - $26.99 (40% off)
- Outer Wilds - $14.99 (40% off)
- The Long Dark - $9.89 (67% off)
- Terraria - $4.99 (50% off)
- Arma 3 - $7.49 (75% off)
- Euro Truck Simulator 2 - $4.99 (75% off)
- American Truck Simulator - $4.99 (75% off)
- More from the Steam Open World Sale.
- Perfect World Publisher Sale
- Remnant: From the Ashes Complete Edition - $29.37 (51% off)
- Torchlight 3 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Torchlight 2 - $5.99 (70% off)
- Torchlight - $2.99 (80% off)
- Hob - $5.99 (70% off)
- Livelock - $1.99 (80% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- Marvel's Avengers - $23.99 (60% off)
- Bus Simulator 18 - $10.49 (70% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 5/31 @ 10AM PT)
- Hunt: Showdown - $19.99 (50% off)
- Elite Dangerous - $7.49 (75% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization 6 Platinum Edition - $40.01 (76% off)
- Solasta: Crown of the Magister - $31.99 (20% off)
- Zero Hour [Steam Early Access] - $5.99 (50% off)
- Port Royale 4 - $29.99 (40% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
