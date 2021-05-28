Weekend PC Download Deals for May 28: Steam Open World Sale

There are many ways in which gaming has advanced in the 21st century. One of the biggest stories has been the development of open worlds and developers' evolving approaches to the idea. Steam loves a good open world and that's why Valve's storefront is holding a massive sale dedicated to the open world. This sale features games like Cyberpunk 2077, Sea of Thieves, Disco Elysium, ARK: Survival Evolved, No Man's Sky, and many more. If you want to get lost in a giant world, this would be the weekend to do it. If that's not what you're going to Steam for, then be on the lookout for continuing deals on Outriders and Marvel's Avengers, as well as free copies of Company of Heroes 2 and its Ardennes Assault expansion and Little Nightmares.

Elsewhere, the Epic Games Store's MEGA Sale continues and now includes free copies of Among Us. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is on sale once again from Battle.net. GOG.com has the best of the undead. Plus, there are four Humble Bundles to check out, along with the usual deals from the Humble Store.

Lastly, Knockout City is free to try until the end of the weekend, so give it a shot!

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

The Blizzard Celebration Collection features various add-on goodies for World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Hearthstone, Heroes of the Storm, and StarCraft 2. It also comes with the Blizzard Arcade Collection, which retails at $19.99. The Celebration Collection starts at $19.99, so be sure to grab it from Battle.net today. It's only available until September 15.

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Pay $3.99 for Icewind Dale Enhanced Edition, The Walking Dead: The Final Season, Yoku's Island Express, Yooka-Laylee, Dungeons III, Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood, and Blazing Beaks. These activate on Steam.

Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of May, select from the following games: Dirt Rally 2.0, Verdun, Cultist Simulator, Commandos 2: HD Remaster, Tesla Force, Praetorians HD Remaster, Kill it with Fire, Tomb Raider GOTY Edition, The Falconeer, Neverinth, Shadows Awakening Complete Pack, Metro 2033 Redux, Tannenberg, Golf It!, Saints Row IV Game of the Century Edition, Dark Devotion, Metro Last Light Redux, Horizon Chase Turbo, and The Walking Dead: Michonne. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $15.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.

Gamersgate

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of May, select between Metro Exodus, Darksiders Genesis, Hellpoint, Cook Serve Delicious 3, Levelhead, Fury Unleashed, Size Matters, Morkredd, Relicta, Retimed, Family Man, and Vane. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Plus, Premium and Classic members will receive all 12 games. Premium is also down to a $12 promotional rate! This offer is only available for a limited time.

Pay $1 for PAC-MAN 256. Pay $12 or more to also receive Tekken 7, Tales of Berseria, and Katamari Damacy REROLL. Pay more than the average $19.04 for Tales of Zestiria, RAD, and Little Nightmares Complete Edition. Pay $20 or more to also receive CODE VEIN and Project CARS 3. These activate on Steam.

Or Pay $1 for Thea: The Awakening. Pay more than the average $10.20 for Cultist Simulator and SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech. Pay $12 or more to also receive NEOVERSE, Thea 2: The Shattering, Fantasy General 2, and Imperator: Rome. These activate on Steam.

Or Pay $1 for Guilty Gear X2 #Reload and Guilty Gear Isuka. Pay more than the average $9.57 for Guilty Gear XX Accent Core Plus R, Guilty Gear, and Guilty Gear 2: Overture. Pay more than $10 to also receive Guilty Gear Xrd -REVELATOR- Deluxe Edition with the REV 2 Upgrade and the Guilty Gear Xrd -SIGN- Big Blast Bundle. These activate on Steam.

Or Pay $1 for Red Orchestra: Ostfront 41-45. Pay more than the average $9.77 for Red Orchestra 2: Heroes of Stalingrad with Rising Storm, Rising Storm 2: Vietnam and the Pulling Rank Cosmetic DLC, and a 75% off coupon for Killing Floor 2. Pay more than $10 to also receive the Rising Storm 2: Vietnam Green Army Men, Sgt Joe's Support Bundle, Specialist Pack Cosmetic, Personalized Touch Cosmetic, Homeland Security Cosmetic, Rear Echelon Cosmetic, Uncle Ho's Heroes Cosmetic, Born in the USA Cosmetic, Man Down Under Cosmetic, and Southern Style Cosmetic DLCs. These activate on Steam.

Origin

Ubisoft Store

Use the coupon code LEGEND20 to save an extra 20% off of select purchases.

Steam

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.