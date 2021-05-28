Ubisoft shows off Far Cry 6 in deep dive gameplay trailer The next entry in the popular first-person shooter series finally shows off the goods in this new gameplay trailer.

The Far Cry series has come a long way since it was introduced to the world in 2004 by the team at Crytek. Its semi-open world design and lavish graphics helped to put eyes on a project that mostly came out of nowhere. More than fifteen years since that original release, the next entry in the series is now on the horizon. In a special livestream event held this afternoon, publisher Ubisoft showed off some exclusive gameplay footage of Far Cry 6.

After some jaunts in Africa, Nepal, and rural North America, the series looks to be returning to its tropical roots. Yara, a Caribbean island that works as a bit of a stand-in for Cuba, will serve as the backdrop for gunfights, explosions, and, based on what is shown in the trailer, lots of alligator-based activities.

Today’s new trailer also works to establish a vibe as well as introduce players into the conflict that will drive the game’s narrative. Like most Far Cry games, a charismatic leader operates as the main antagonist. In Far Cry 6, this duty falls to Antón Castillo, the fascist dictator of Yara.

When the game arrives, expect lots of missions where players will disrupt Castillo’s operations and a satisfyingly high number of wild animal attacks. What fun would Far Cry be without the ever-present threat of being eaten? You can get a taste for yourself this fall when Far Cry 6 hits consoles and PC on October 7.