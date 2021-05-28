Horizon Forbidden West - Everything we know Here's everything we know so far about Horizon Forbidden West.

Guerrilla Games is currently working on Horizon Forbidden West, the highly-anticipated sequel to 2017’s Horizon Zero Dawn. As we get closer to its launch on PS4 and PS5 the developers have begun to give us more information on the upcoming action RPG. Let’s recap everything we know about Horizon Forbidden West.

Characters and story

Horizon Forbidden West will once again star Aloy, as she takes on deadly mechanical creatures, while also fighting against arguably more threatening humans. As the name would imply, the game will be ditching the Colorado setting of its predecessor and heading out west. In the gameplay trailer we saw at the latest PlayStation State of Play, Aloy spots the Golden Gate Bridge, confirming that at least a portion of the game will be set in the San Francisco area of California.

Horizon Forbidden West takes place roughly six months after the events of the first game. Aloy is still hunting machines and makes her way out west in order to investigate a mysterious blight. Aloy will face tribes of dangerous enemies, as well as even more mechanical creatures

New features

Horizon Forbidden West will add new features to help players traverse the rich world around them. The parachute can be deployed when Aloy is in the air and will allow her to glide far distances. We see the parachute used in the latest gameplay trailer.

The recently released gameplay trailer for Horizon Forbidden West also revealed the underwater breathing mask, a new piece of gear that will allow Aloy to stay below the surface for a prolonged period. While exploring the vast underwater areas, Aloy will have to deal with aquatic enemies.

When does Horizon Forbidden West release?

There is currently no release date or scheduled release window for Horizon Forbidden West. Though many have speculated the game will release in 2021, neither Sony nor Guerrilla have stated as such. What we do know, however, is that the game will launch on both the PS4 and PS5.

That's everything we know so far about Horizon Forbidden West. Be sure to bookmark this page as we will update it as new information becomes available.