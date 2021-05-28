Far Cry 6 gets October 2021 release date Ubisoft has revealed that Far Cry 6 will be released this October.

Far Cry 6 was originally scheduled to launch at the beginning of 2021 but was delayed a couple of times, mainly due to issues surrounding the pandemic. Developer and publisher Ubisoft shared more news about the game at a recent event, where they also gave the title a new date. It’s been announced that Far Cry 6 will be released on October 7, 2021.

Ubisoft held its Far Cry 6 gameplay reveal on May 28, where it dove deep into the characters, locations, and story in the latest Far Cry sequel. As the event concluded, the developers at Ubisoft revealed the newest release date for Far Cry 6, October 7, 2021. The game will launch on home consoles as well as PC simultaneously around the world.

Far Cry 6 was originally set to release in February of this year but was pushed back. Reports claimed that it would be coming in May, but clearly, that is not the case. Now we have our official word that it will be released in October. Far Cry 6 will likely be Ubisoft’s major fall release, filling a slot that’s been occupied by Assassin’s Creed games in recent years.

Far Cry 6 will be released on October 7 for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC. The game recently got a new gameplay trailer, where we learned more about protagonist Dani Rojas, as well as antagonist Antón Castillo. For future updates on Far Cry 6, we’ll have you covered right here on Shacknews.