Xur's location and wares for May 28, 2021 - Destiny 2 Here's Xur's location and a detailed list of his inventory in Destiny 2 for May 28, 2021.

Happy Friday, Guardians. Today is the day Xur arrives in Destiny 2 with a backpack full of nifty Exotic armor and one Exotic weapon. For those filling out their Exotic inventory for one or all three of their characters, it's a good day. Let's not waste it with small talk and instead get right to the good stuff.

Xur is located in the Winding Cove in the EDZ. He's a short sparrow ride away once you spawn into that location. Just up the hill.

Sweet Business

Lucky Raspberry Mobility - 10 Resilience - 15 Recovery - 8 Discipline - 22 Intellect - 2 Strength - 6 Total - 63

ACD/0 Feedback Fence Mobility - 10 Resilience - 4 Recovery - 22 Discipline - 14 Intellect - 16 Strength - 2 Total - 68

Apotheosis Veil Mobility - 14 Resilience - 13 Recovery - 3 Discipline - 9 Intellect - 13 Strength - 7 Total - 59



As you are likely aware, Xur only accepts Legendary Shards as payment for his Exotic goodies. The price isn't overly steep, though, unless you are picking up his Exotic engram. This engram gives you a shot at a weapon or armor piece you don't already own, but there are a few catches to that. New Exotic armor (within the last few seasons) tends not to pop from the Exotic engram. Neither does armor for other classes. That is to say, if you roll up to Xur with your Hunter he's not going to drop that Warlock helmet you're missing. He'll only give you items you're missing on the character that you approach him with. If you are looking for Exotic armor from the last few seasons, try your hand at a Legendary or Master Lost Sector.

If you're looking for advice on what to buy, that's easy. You should buy anything you don't own. Destiny 2 is a game that changes every season with large patches and balances to the gameplay loop. What doesn't work well today could be the one item you need to defeat a Raid boss tomorrow. You should aim to own every Exotic item in the game and never pass up a chance to add to your collection.

