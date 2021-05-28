Destiny 2's Stasis is about to catch heavy PVP nerfs in an upcoming update Bungie expressed that it is aware and concerned about the overperformance of the Stasis element in Destiny 2's Crucible.

As Stasis has continued to be expanded in Destiny 2 since its introduction in the Beyond Light expansion, so too have users adapted it to their kits in a number of ways. Most notably as of recent is PVP in the Crucible, where Stasis is proving to be the go-to element. May players have cried fowl at how not only strong the new element is, but how easy it is to employ it, and Bungie has been listening. The developers expressed intention to nerf PVP Stasis down and bring it more in competitive line with Solar, Arc, and Void in an upcoming Destiny 2 update.

Bungie’s upcoming PVP balance intentions in regards to Stasis were revealed in a new This Week at Bungie blog post put up on May 27, 2021. In it, the developers share concern that Stasis is currently a high-reward, low-risk option in The Crucible.

“We love how Stasis plays in PvE and we want to preserve that experience, but we agree with many in the PvP community who say that Stasis is too dominant in the Crucible for too little effort or skill required,” the post reads.

Stasis has been quite a difficult matter to balance since Destiny 2: Beyond Light launched and especially as more weapons have come into play for the element. Bungie has its work cut out for it in balancing the element in Destiny 2's Crucible.

To this end, Bungie admitted it has a tightrope to walk when it comes to leveling Stasis out.

“Stasis and crowd control are key components of the Destiny combat sandbox - they're not going anywhere, meaning it’s up to us to ensure Stasis plays well across all activities, regardless of skill level,” the post continues.

What does this mean? Well, it looks like Bungie is about to embark on a series of updates to PVP Stasis in upcoming Destiny 2 patches that should reel it in and make it more fair in comparison to what Void, Solar, and Arc elements can do and what it takes for players to succeed with them in the Crucible.

Undoubtedly, if Bungie over- or undercorrects Stasis in Destiny 2's PVP, the community will be the first ones to tell them. Nonetheless, it will be interesting to see what kind of solutions the team comes up with, starting with the next update.