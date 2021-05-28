CD Projekt RED appoints Gabriel Amatangelo as Cyberpunk 2077's new game director Gabriel Amatangelo will pick up where former game director Adam Badowski left off in the ongoing direction of Cyberpunk 2077 fixes and new content.

Despite any and all issues that have gone on with Cyberpunk 2077’s release and pubic perception, CD Projekt RED continues to be invested in its overall maintenance and content. The developers continue to work heavily towards improving the vast game, as well as preparing additional content like the promised next-gen optimizations and multiplayer add-ons. With all of this in mind, it seems there’s going to be a shift in leadership on the game’s ongoing direction with former creative director Gabriel Amatangelo moving up to game director on Cyberpunk 2077’s continued work and operations.

The announcement of Gabriel Amatangelo’s game director appointment was recently made by CD Projekt RED, as reported by gamesindustry.biz. Amatangelo has been working as a creative director on Cyberpunk 2077 since he joined CD Projekt RED in January of 2020. Previously, he had worked at BioWare where his efforts included design director duties on Dragon Age: Inquisition DLC and expansions for Star Wars: The Old Republic. In his new position, he will be focused on Cyberpunk 2077’s upcoming expansions as well as other matters relating to the game’s continued content development and patches.

Gabriel Amatangelo has a lot of experience moving expansion content on high-profile games like Dragon Age: Inquisition and had previously already been working in a high-level position on Cyberpunk 2077

Amatangelo’s appointment to Game Director follows several high-profile exits from CD Projekt Red, including that of long time CDPR veteran Andrzej Zawadzki, who was Design Lead on Cyberpunk and had put in 8 years at the company before his exit. Likewise, prior to Amatangelo’s new position, quest director Mateusz Tomaszkiewicz also resigned and left the company. Despite this and many of the struggles Cyberpunk 2077 has faced over the past year (including being removed from the PlayStation Store altogether), the game still sold well, moving over 14 million copies as of April 2021.

It will be interesting to see what Amatangelo does for Cyberpunk 2077 in his new position. Stay tuned as we continue to follow the game and await further updates on patches and new content.