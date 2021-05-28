Watch the Far Cry 6 gameplay premiere livestream here Check out the Far Cry 6 gameplay livestream for a first look at the next main title in the series.

The next entry in the Far Cry series is almost upon us, but before then, there’s a Far Cry 6 gameplay premiere livestream scheduled. This livestream is expected to shed some more light on the fictional island of Yara where players will be spending their time shooting baddies and liberating the citizens. You can check out the Far Cry 6 livestream below!

Far Cry 6 gameplay premiere livestream

The Far Cry 6 gameplay premiere will begin on Friday, May 28, at 9:30 a.m. PT/12:30 p.m. ET. While there is currently no known length on the livestream, there’s a good chance it’ll fall somewhere between the 20 minutes to an hour mark. This is usually enough time to give players a taste of what’s on offer without giving too much away.

If you don’t want to head over to the Ubisoft North American YouTube channel to watch the livestream, you can view it in the embedded video above. We’ll also have plenty of coverage for you to feast your eyes on during and after the livestream.

Far Cry 6 was scheduled to come out sometime in 2021, but recently it was delayed as far out as early 2022. However, an accidental posting on the Xbox Store suggested it might be here as early as May 2021 – which is likely not the case.

Not a whole lot is known about Far Cry 6, other than it takes place on a fictional island called Yara, which was inspired by Cuba. It also features renowned actor Giancarlo Esposito of Breaking Bad fame. This gameplay premiere livestream is bound to shed a lot of light on what new and exciting features players can expect from this mainline entry in the series. Be sure to check out the Shacknews Far Cry 6 page for our ongoing coverage of Ubisoft’s iconic franchise.