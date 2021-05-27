All Vault of Glass collectibles for Pearl of Glass Triumph - Destiny 2 Find all 12 collectible pieces of glass in the Vault of Glass for the Pearl of Glass Triumph in Destiny 2 so you can get the Bitterpearl shader.

There are twelve glass shards for players to find and collect in the Vault of Glass raid in Destiny 2. Grabbing all twelve will award the Pearl of Glass Triumph, which has its own reward, the Bitterpearl shader. All of these are scattered throughout the raid, so you’ll need to do almost a full run to find them all.

All glass shard collectibles – Pearl of Glass Triumph, Vault of Glass

Finding all 12 collectibles unlocks the Pearl of Glass Triumph.

There are 12 glass shards to find in the Vault of Glass. While two can be accessed without entering, the remainder are all throughout the Vault, up until the Glass Throne Room. Finding all of these collectibles rewards the Bitterpearl shader, which you receive once you claim the Triumph.

Glass shard 1

The first glass shard collectible for the Pearl of Glass Triumph is found right in the starting location of the Vault of Glass raid. From the spawn point, go straight toward the door (without going up the side) to find a small cave. At the back of the cave is the collectible.

Glass shard 2

Another piece of glass is to the right of the spawn point at the start of Vault of Glass. As you spawn, turn right and follow the path to find a tree just before the Vex barrier blocks you. The glass shard is behind the tree.

Glass shard 3

This glass shard is before the split in the road in the Trial of Kabr section, right before the drop down to the secret chest or the path towards the Templar’s Well. Back up from the drop down point and look for an extremely dark cave on the left-hand side of the wall. Inside is the glass shard.

Glass shard 4

You can see the chest on the right of my Guardian, the shard is circled up and across from it.

To find this glass shard, go through the secret path to the Templar’s Well to where the chest is. The shard is up on a ledge, right beside the chest, obscured by the tree.

Glass shard 5

The next glass shard is along the standard route to get to the Templar’s Well. This can be reached even if you went the secret route (the secret route is more difficult to backtrack through). Look for the large platform that you jump to, along its back ledge is the glass collectible.

Glass shard 6

Another piece of glass is immediately after the Templar fight, up in the secret path – this is located on the left-hand side of the arena. As you jump up into room, look up to the ledge to spot the glass shard.

Glass shard 7

This glass shard is down the secret path after the Templar, right before the last drop. You’ll work your way down into a section of the vertical tunnel to a flatter spot. There will be a long rock in the middle of the room, on the other side of it is a tiny, obscure hole in the wall. Go through this hole to find a broken Vex portal and the glass shard.

Glass shard 8

This one is on the right-hand side of the labyrinth, up high on a rock.

To find this glass shard, start from the beginning of the Gorgon’s Labyrinth spawn point, turn right and go into the maze. The shard is up on a tall rock, in the first little knot of rocks and pathways.

Glass shard 9

The next glass shard is right near the exit of the Gorgon’s Labyrinth. You can find it on the far side of the cave, opposite the exit, as if you were walking deeper into the maze.

Glass shard 10

Instead of going over the floating platforms, go through the cave on the left and drop down.

Another piece of glass is in the jumping puzzle section of the Vault of Glass. Instead of going across the jumping puzzle, work your way along the left wall and through a dark cave. As you come out the other side, you will need to drop down to a platform far below you. This platform has a small cave behind it, in which is the glass shard.

Glass shard 11

This glass shard is across the jumping puzzle, in a nook in the wall. As you work your way along the thin ledge toward Atheon’s throne room, look for a crack in the wall to walk through – the shard is in the corner.

Glass shard 12

The final shard for the Pearl of Glass Triumph is right above the entrance to Atheon’s throne room. Before you open the door and start the Gatekeeper encounter, jump up the hallway to find the glass shard on a small ledge.

When all 12 glass shards are found, you can claim the Pearl of Glass Triumph either via the Triumph section or through the Seal. Doing so rewards you with the Bitterpearl shader, which makes your armor look white. With that collectible out of the way, there’s plenty more to do in the Vault of Glass, so make sure you check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 Guide for more information.