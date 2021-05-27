ShackStream: skankcore64 Episode 63 - Big Bad Beetlecars The quest through every N64 game released in North America is back with a Thursday make-up stream after an extended break. Let's race some Beetles!

I've been away on vacation but I'm back and it's time to catch up on skankcore64, my quest through all the Nintendo 64 games that were published here in North America. Shortly after Jan Ole Peek’s logistical adventure, I’ll be racing over at 9 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. ET. Make sure you stop by to welcome back the only complete catalog crusade on Shacknews Twitch!

skankcore64 Episode 63 - Big Bad Beetlecars

Now that my real-life tropical getaway is completed, it’s on with my virtual Volkswagen tour of the world in Beetle Adventure Racing. I really enjoyed making my way through the first handful of courses, however, the Professional circuit is up next and the competition is going to get a lot tougher. Keep track of all the hairpin turns and shortcut shenanigans with the embedded viewer above or on the Shacknews Twitch channel where you can share your comments with us live!

This game was chosen by the use of Shack Points while I was making my way through the previous game of Turok: Dinosaur Hunter, which was also a reward pick! If you’d like to see your favorite Nintendo 64 title tackled next on skankcore64, be sure to hang out in the chat during our livestreams and you’ll accumulate Shack Points automatically. You can use them for fun interactive rewards that affect our content in all kinds of ways!

