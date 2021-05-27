New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarYear of the Games: 2020Destiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Year of the Games: 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

ShackStream: Cruising the West Coast in American Truck Simulator

Time to return to our fledgling Shacknews Logistics empire in American Truck Simulator and hit the road due South.
Jan Ole Peek
1

After several weeks of exciting trips in the sky, it's time to return to the asphalt and focus our attention back on Shacknews Logistics in American Truck Simulator. When last we left off, we returned to our home base in Seattle during a torrential downpour. Today at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET, we'll head South in search of clearer skies as we drive down the West Coast towards California. Where we'll go from there is anyone's guess. We'll be looking for interesting routes and challenging cargo along the way.

Source: SCS Software
California - Source: Promods Canada

While the Texas DLC is still to come, we'll be sure to head inland from California as we've yet to properly explore any of the mid-western states. We hope that you'll join us at 6 p.m. PT on our Twitch channel to hang out with us. If there's interest in trying out the upcoming multiplayer mode, Convoy, be sure to let Jan know, and we may be able to arrange for some mutual trucking in the future.

Don't forget that you can purchase future flight destinations with Shack Points which can be earned by hanging out with us every Thursday night, or by watching our other streams. If you'd like to influence an upcoming flight, be sure to tune in and grow those Shack Points!

You can join Jan tonight at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET on the Shacknews Twitch channel. If you can't make it tonight, don't fret; Shack Sim airs every Thursday evening between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. PT/9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET. Want to support the work we're doing? Make sure you do it for Shacknews and subscribe with your Prime Gaming sub to help support the show!

SEO & Technical Consultant

Jan has been playing video games for nearly 30 years and been a passionate geek for the better part of his life. When he's not grinding his way through Destiny in search of further lore, he can often be found neck deep in source code of various apps and websites. Feel free to ask him about whether or not Guardians are actually evil or not, and whether or not he'll give you some free SEO tech tips. You can follow him on Twitter @ChalkOne.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola