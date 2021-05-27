ShackStream: Cruising the West Coast in American Truck Simulator Time to return to our fledgling Shacknews Logistics empire in American Truck Simulator and hit the road due South.

After several weeks of exciting trips in the sky, it's time to return to the asphalt and focus our attention back on Shacknews Logistics in American Truck Simulator. When last we left off, we returned to our home base in Seattle during a torrential downpour. Today at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET, we'll head South in search of clearer skies as we drive down the West Coast towards California. Where we'll go from there is anyone's guess. We'll be looking for interesting routes and challenging cargo along the way.

California - Source: Promods Canada

While the Texas DLC is still to come, we'll be sure to head inland from California as we've yet to properly explore any of the mid-western states. We hope that you'll join us at 6 p.m. PT on our Twitch channel to hang out with us. If there's interest in trying out the upcoming multiplayer mode, Convoy, be sure to let Jan know, and we may be able to arrange for some mutual trucking in the future.

You can join Jan tonight at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET on the Shacknews Twitch channel. If you can't make it tonight, don't fret; Shack Sim airs every Thursday evening between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. PT/9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET.