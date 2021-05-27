Among Us is Epic Games Store's free game this week Free games are getting kind of sus this week on the Epic Games Store with indie darling Among Us free to keep this coming week.

What can be said about Among Us that hasn’t already? The game had a breakout on Twitch via various streamers that has seen it skyrocket in popularity among players, critics, and even celebrities and politicians. It may not be at the fever pitch it was last year, but it’s still quite the beloved game nowadays, and if you’ve somehow missed out on playing, you can jump in without spending a dime this week. It’s Epic Games Store’s free game throughout the coming week.

Epic Games Store revealed Among Us as this week’s free game on May 27, 2021. From now until June 3, 2021 at 8 a.m. PT / 11 a.m. ET, you can pick up Among Us for free to download to your Epic Games Store library and keep even after the June 3 date. It’s not exactly a wallet burner at its normal $5 USD price, but free is still a better deal than five bucks. It also comes with the Airship update that fairly recently launched for the game in March 2021, bringing in new costumes and a big new map.

Among Us makes sense as an Epic Games Store free game. It’s been quite popular, doesn’t cost much, and has been around long enough that many probably already have it. If they don’t, it’s a good opportunity to see what the fuss is about. After all, the game is getting a collaboration with Ratchet & Clank cosmetics on an upcoming PS4 version as Rift Apart prepares to launch. Meanwhile, everyone from streamers to late night talk show host Jimmy Fallon and New York congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have played it on stream for fans. We even charted the game’s rise to prominence in a lengthy feature here at Shacknews.

So yeah, if you’ve somehow missed out on getting into Among Us up to this point and are curious to see why it’s such a beloved indie, why not check it out this week for free? It awaits in the Epic Games Store.