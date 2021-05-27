Sonic is headed to the Tokyo's 2020 Olympics in the upcoming official game You'll be able to dress up like Sonic in Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 - The Official Video Game. Sorry, no Mario this time.

Sonic and Sega are strangers to having fun with official sporting events – even those as lofty as the Olympics. We’ve seen Sonic and Mario team up to take part in Olympic competition in surprisingly good titles in the past. With the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 looming, the International Olympic Committee has teamed with Sega to produce an official Olympics video game. Hilariously enough, a big part of this is that you’ll be able to dress your avatar like Sonic the Hedgehog as very much an Olympics competitor in a Sonic costume.

Sega announced the Sonic the Hedgehog content for Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 - The Official Video Game during the Sonic Central 30th Anniversary event livestream. The game is set to feature a large collection of Olympic events, including baseball, judo, basketball, swimming, and more. Arguably far more importantly, Sega revealed today that as a part of the Sonic 30th anniversary festivities that players will be able to dress their athlete up like Sonic. Let me repeat: You don’t get to be Sonic. You get to be a human athlete dressed as Sonic… competing in the Olympics. Behold.

Yes, that is a human athlete in a Sonic outfit who just scored a soccer goal and is celebrating at the Olympics Tokyo 2020.

It’s fantastic to say the least. We’re not sure how that Sonic-dressed athlete is going to do when it comes to wearing a full Sonic costume while swimming or doing martial arts, but at the very least, we would expect them to go fast in anything involving track and field. Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 - The Official Video Game has a website up and is available for pre-order on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC (via Steam), Google Stadia. If, for some reason, you want to get in on it, release dates should be coming soon.

It almost seems worth it see a Sonic-dressed fellow compete in Olympic games alone. Be sure to check out the rest of our Sonic Central 30th Anniversary coverage as well for further reveals from the livestream event.