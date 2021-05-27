Watch the Dying Light 2 'Dying 2 Know More' stream here Anyone interested in tuning into Techland's Dying Light 2 stream can do so right here.

Polish developer Techland struck gold back in early 2015 when it released its zombie-parkour-survival-action hybrid Dying Light. Built on the lessons learned while developing Dead Island, Dying Light managed to bring life back to both the zombie and open-world game genres with its vertical design and horrifying night sequences. Its sequel, Dying Light 2, is ready to ramp up interest ahead of its eventual launch, so Techland will be hosting a special livestream today to show off development progress.

The Dying Light 2 ‘Dying 2 Know More’ stream will start today at 3:00 p.m. EDT / 12:00 p.m. PDT. You can tune into the action via Techland’s Twitch channel.

Dying Light 2 made headlines with an impressive debut back at E3 2018. In the following months, the game experienced several delays and big chunks of negative press in the games media. Still, the early demonstrations of the game and its ambitious systems have managed to keep fan interest high.

There has been speculation this week that Techland will finally reveal a new release date for Dying Light 2 and an updated glance at how the game’s development has been progressing amid turmoil at the studio. We will know for sure once today's Dying 2 Know More’ stream wraps.