Flexispot Ergonomic Gaming Desk review: Battle station ready

A proper desk is an important yet underrated part of any gaming setup. If your desk doesn’t properly accommodate all of your other gear, then the entire setup suffers. The Flexispot Ergonomic Gaming desk looks to do just that, and I’m happy to report that it is one of the better desks I’ve used in my time.

Gaming setup, assemble

As with most furniture, users must follow instructions to assemble their Flexispot desk. The setup process for the desk isn’t too intensive, as there’s less than 10 primary steps. That said, it’s definitely a job for two. The legs and platforms can be a bit heavy, and things can get pretty tedious if you’re setting it up alone. The desk takes up a lot of room, so you’ll need a good open space when you do your assembly.

Something really cool that users can do during the assembly is adjust the height of the desk, using three different presets. It’s helpful for making sure that your desk is aligned with your chair and any other furniture you may have.

I was fairly happy with the final product that I had assembled. One thing I did notice however was a light horizontal wobble. I followed the instructions pretty closely, so I’m confident that it wasn’t just a matter of user error. That said, wobble isn’t an issue so long as you aren’t constantly bumping into the desk, or typing furiously like a cartoon character.

Convenience and comfort

The Flexispot Ergonomic Gaming Desk touts itself as being a great desk for convenience and comfort, as evident in its name. The desk comes with a mat that covers the entire surface of the desktop. It provides a much softer material than your standard wood or metal surface. What’s really neat is that the mat doubles as a mouse pad. I can’t overstate how great it felt to ditch my mouse pad, free to roam wherever I needed to on my desk without the annoyance of reaching the end of a restricted era. I especially appreciated this when playing games like Valorant, where I’m constantly sliding my mouse all over the place.

The desk also comes with a cup holder and a headset rack. I admittedly love to eat and drink while at my desk, so having a cup holder is a really sweet bonus. The cup holder is firm and can fit cups of practically any size. The headset rack provides a good place to store my headphones when I run to the bathroom, or head off to bed for the evening.

The underside of the desk features a net for cable management, but I never ended up finding use for it. This is because it’s oddly placed closer to the front of the desk than it is the back, which means there really weren’t any nearby cables for me to store there.

Room to spare

The Flexispot Ergonomic Gaming Desk is huge, with a length of 63 inches and a width of 29 inches. It’s something to be aware of if you’re cramped for space. I absolutely loved how much room it gave me to work with. The Flexispot allowed me to upgrade to a triple monitor setup, and I still had room to spare. In addition to my three monitors, I could have my keyboard, mouse, wrist rests, plates, and a tablet, and still feel like I have room to spare.

Aesthetically, the desk is primarily black with a red trim on the desktop padding. It also has a large red design that looks like a heart rate monitor. This didn’t bother me, but I could see how some users wouldn’t care for it. I could also do without the “gaming station” stickers, but luckily you can just not use them.

A formidable desktop

Going from a $40 wooden IKEA desk to the Flexispot Ergonomic Gaming Desk was a massive upgrade. The mouse pad cover, cup holder, and headset rack offered a level of convenience and luxury that I really appreciated. Couple that with the large amount of room available on the desktop, and you’ve got yourself a true battle station.

This review is based on a physical product provided by the manufacturer. The Flexispot Ergonomic Gaming Desk is available now for $289.99 USD.