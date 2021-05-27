New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Watch the Horizon Forbidden West PS5 State of Play livestream here

Horizon Forbidden West is getting a 14-minute gameplay reveal at the State of Play, and you can watch it here.
Bill Lavoy
19

Horizon Forbidden West is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated games of the year. The sequel to Guerilla Games’ 2017 smash hit Horizon Zero Dawn will be one of the first big splashes Sony makes with its console exclusives in 2021, expected to arrive on PS4 and PS5 before the year’s end. Interested gamers can get an in-depth look at Alloy’s latest adventure on May 27, 2021, when the Horizon Forbidden West State of Play livestream is scheduled.

Horizon Forbiddent West State of Play livestream

The Horizon Forbidden West State of Play livestream is scheduled a little oddly, honestly. Starting at 9 a.m. PDT, players can tune into the PlayStation Twitch or the PlayStation YouTube channels to catch what Sony is calling “…a uniquely crafted countdown towards the main State of Play…” The main State of Play will begin at 2 p.m. PDT/5 p.m. EDT, and this is where players can catch 14 minutes of Horizon Forbidden West gameplay.

What should viewers expect to see? Well, there’s the 14 minutes of gameplay that’s already confirmed, which is cool on its own. I would be shocked if we don’t also get a release date. It seems a bit odd to have a State of Play dedicated to one game to show off some gameplay, but we’ve been hurt before, haven’t we? We’re also quickly approaching the halfway point of 2021, and the game is set to release before the end of the year. A release date must be coming soon, right?

Tune in at 9 a.m. PDT/12 p.m. EDT to watch the unique countdown or skip that and get right to the good stuff by opening the State of Play at 2 p.m. PDT/5 p.m. EDT. We’ve left a handy YouTube embed here for you to watch, and we’ll be posting any breaking news under the Horizon Forbidden West tag as it gets announced.

Managing Editor

Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He is known for his guide writing and, unsettlingly enough, enjoys grinding out in-depth collectible articles. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his guides.

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    May 27, 2021 6:00 AM

    Bill Lavoy posted a new article, Watch the Horizon Forbidden West PS5 State of Play livestream here

    • ErneX legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      May 27, 2021 8:42 AM

      This starts in 20 minutes, but it will be some kind of fancy countdown towards the actual event in 5 hours. AC Valhalla reveal stream did something similar.

    • Borzoi legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      May 27, 2021 9:05 AM

      Sony pre-show/countdown is live now and it’s broadcasting live environments from Horizon: Forbidden West captured from a PS5.

      Fucking gorgeous. Way better than Demon’s Souls Remake.

      https://youtu.be/wLR5gaQNQBk

      • ErneX legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        May 27, 2021 9:08 AM

        Not sure about that Demon's Soul comparison just yet

        • Borzoi legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          May 27, 2021 9:35 AM

          The fog effects are way better. Also better environmental lighting scapes. The rock formations are more creative too, but obviously, I’m just talking strictly about landscapes here, nothing else.

          • ErneX legacy 10 years mercury super mega
            reply
            May 27, 2021 9:43 AM

            It would surprise me a cross gen open world game looking better than a non open world PS5 game but we'll see

            • Borzoi legacy 10 years mercury mega
              reply
              May 27, 2021 9:50 AM

              If you can’t see the difference here, I don’t know what to tell you. It’s plain as day to my eyes.

              • Borzoi legacy 10 years mercury mega
                reply
                May 27, 2021 9:54 AM

                But saying that, you might want to take a peek at the Dark Pictures Anthology House of Ashes presentation from today, because that’s cross-platform with an enhanced version for next-gen and that looked absolutely incredible, in terms of lighting and character animation.

              • ErneX legacy 10 years mercury super mega
                reply
                May 27, 2021 10:13 AM

                I'm not seeing anything better than Demon's Souls yet

      • ErneX legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        May 27, 2021 9:10 AM

        (there was a disclaimer saying this is in-engine not in-game)

      • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        May 27, 2021 9:16 AM

        Wish they'd do the stream in 4k. Youtube gives 4k streams more bitrate which really helps with this sort of thing.

        • ErneX legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          May 27, 2021 9:17 AM

          Just after the stream finishes they post the 4K video. Not of this countdown but for the event.

      • ForcedEvolutionaryVirus legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        May 27, 2021 9:18 AM

        Is there a 60fps update to Horizon on PS5?

        • theWhite legacy 10 years
          reply
          May 27, 2021 9:19 AM

          there fucking better be!!

        • ErneX legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          May 27, 2021 9:25 AM

          Not yet, who knows if later today they announce something.

      • shirif legacy 10 years
        reply
        May 27, 2021 9:28 AM

        I'm excited but somehow trying to temper it.

        Rumours are that it'll be on PS now along with Spider man. Makes sense as it's a cross-platform game with ps4.

        This too me indicates it's a commoditized safe sequel, that will be used to set the stage for a third entry. You see it everywhere with the second act in sequels and tick-tock product design, they know it will sell gangbusters, so best put that extra energy on the third for innovation.

        • Borzoi legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          May 27, 2021 9:37 AM

          I dunno, I can think of a lot of games where the sequel is way more polished than the first title, but that’s much more common in games. Movies, no.

          • shirif legacy 10 years
            reply
            May 27, 2021 9:38 AM

            Oh yeah, no doubt it'll be more polished, more fun and bigger.

            • Borzoi legacy 10 years mercury mega
              reply
              May 27, 2021 9:44 AM

              Also I didn’t hear this PS Now rumor, but I did hear a different one saying they’ve revamped the streaming protocols to the point where the PS3 games on the service will now be streamed in 1080p instead of 720p.

              Updating the PS Now tech is certainly something they need to do to have a prayer of a chance in the face of GamePass.

      • greenbergMD legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        May 27, 2021 9:38 AM

        NOT E3 HYPE TRAIN!!!

        https://youtu.be/ULDwu2HLUrA

      • fragasm legacy 10 years
        reply
        May 27, 2021 9:42 AM

        It looks good but hey man Demon's Souls is a class of its own.

        • Borzoi legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          May 27, 2021 9:49 AM

          Demon’s Souls is the only PS5 title I’ve played on a PS5 personally and was enthralled with it, but I still think these volumetric effects are far superior and I do think these landscapes are more original overall, which shouldn’t be too surprising since this is a modern game, not a remaster of something from the past.

          I still think FromSoftware will give HFW a major run for its money in sheer creative open world environment design, when we finally get to see it.

        • ninjase moderator legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          May 27, 2021 9:54 AM

          I remember just walking around looking at the castle and being in awe

          • Borzoi legacy 10 years mercury mega
            reply
            May 27, 2021 9:55 AM

            I was too. I don’t say this sort of thing lightly.

      • EvilDolemite moderator legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        May 27, 2021 9:50 AM

        Where is the gameplay of this gameplay reveal?

      • FreshwaterAU legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        May 27, 2021 9:52 AM

        Wonder if this would also come to pc

        • qwpeoriu legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          May 27, 2021 9:54 AM

          it just came out that H:ZD for PC made a 250% ROI, so i'd say it's highly likely

          • FreshwaterAU legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
            reply
            May 27, 2021 9:55 AM

            Nice! I played it in PS4 but would love to do sequel on pc

            • shirif legacy 10 years
              reply
              May 27, 2021 9:56 AM

              Probably not at first but a few years later

      • ninjase moderator legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        May 27, 2021 9:53 AM

        I need to play the first one, I literally just finished the tutorial level when I switched to returnal

      • pyide legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        May 27, 2021 9:53 AM

        Having just played HZD on PC, you could tell me these clips are from an expansion and I would believe you. Nothing mindblowing in there, just some more decent environmental art direction.

        Seeing some of those landscapes kinda bums me out, too. Wasn't too fond of the rigid traversal and climbing spots in Horizon. Hope that's been expanded greatly. And the endless tease of having a grapple hook solely for rappelling down and not grappling or swinging or climbing anything really bothered me all the way to the end, haha.

        • Borzoi legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          May 27, 2021 9:58 AM

          I had issues with the game myself and have still not finished it. But I definitely thought it was gorgeous.

        • wunderbred legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          May 27, 2021 9:59 AM

          Just the mention of refined climbing gameplay loops make me want to play this. Have had it in my PS4 backlog for ages now.

