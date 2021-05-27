Watch the Horizon Forbidden West PS5 State of Play livestream here
Horizon Forbidden West is getting a 14-minute gameplay reveal at the State of Play, and you can watch it here.
Horizon Forbidden West is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated games of the year. The sequel to Guerilla Games’ 2017 smash hit Horizon Zero Dawn will be one of the first big splashes Sony makes with its console exclusives in 2021, expected to arrive on PS4 and PS5 before the year’s end. Interested gamers can get an in-depth look at Alloy’s latest adventure on May 27, 2021, when the Horizon Forbidden West State of Play livestream is scheduled.
Horizon Forbiddent West State of Play livestream
The Horizon Forbidden West State of Play livestream is scheduled a little oddly, honestly. Starting at 9 a.m. PDT, players can tune into the PlayStation Twitch or the PlayStation YouTube channels to catch what Sony is calling “…a uniquely crafted countdown towards the main State of Play…” The main State of Play will begin at 2 p.m. PDT/5 p.m. EDT, and this is where players can catch 14 minutes of Horizon Forbidden West gameplay.
What should viewers expect to see? Well, there’s the 14 minutes of gameplay that’s already confirmed, which is cool on its own. I would be shocked if we don’t also get a release date. It seems a bit odd to have a State of Play dedicated to one game to show off some gameplay, but we’ve been hurt before, haven’t we? We’re also quickly approaching the halfway point of 2021, and the game is set to release before the end of the year. A release date must be coming soon, right?
Tune in at 9 a.m. PDT/12 p.m. EDT to watch the unique countdown or skip that and get right to the good stuff by opening the State of Play at 2 p.m. PDT/5 p.m. EDT. We’ve left a handy YouTube embed here for you to watch, and we’ll be posting any breaking news under the Horizon Forbidden West tag as it gets announced.
Bill Lavoy posted a new article, Watch the Horizon Forbidden West PS5 State of Play livestream here
Sony pre-show/countdown is live now and it’s broadcasting live environments from Horizon: Forbidden West captured from a PS5.
Fucking gorgeous. Way better than Demon’s Souls Remake.
https://youtu.be/wLR5gaQNQBk
I'm excited but somehow trying to temper it.
Rumours are that it'll be on PS now along with Spider man. Makes sense as it's a cross-platform game with ps4.
This too me indicates it's a commoditized safe sequel, that will be used to set the stage for a third entry. You see it everywhere with the second act in sequels and tick-tock product design, they know it will sell gangbusters, so best put that extra energy on the third for innovation.
Also I didn’t hear this PS Now rumor, but I did hear a different one saying they’ve revamped the streaming protocols to the point where the PS3 games on the service will now be streamed in 1080p instead of 720p.
Updating the PS Now tech is certainly something they need to do to have a prayer of a chance in the face of GamePass.
NOT E3 HYPE TRAIN!!!
https://youtu.be/ULDwu2HLUrA
Demon’s Souls is the only PS5 title I’ve played on a PS5 personally and was enthralled with it, but I still think these volumetric effects are far superior and I do think these landscapes are more original overall, which shouldn’t be too surprising since this is a modern game, not a remaster of something from the past.
I still think FromSoftware will give HFW a major run for its money in sheer creative open world environment design, when we finally get to see it.
Having just played HZD on PC, you could tell me these clips are from an expansion and I would believe you. Nothing mindblowing in there, just some more decent environmental art direction.
Seeing some of those landscapes kinda bums me out, too. Wasn't too fond of the rigid traversal and climbing spots in Horizon. Hope that's been expanded greatly. And the endless tease of having a grapple hook solely for rappelling down and not grappling or swinging or climbing anything really bothered me all the way to the end, haha.