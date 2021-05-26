Unreal Engine 5 gameplay demo debuted by Epic Games Epic Games has provided an extensive look at Unreal Engine 5 and the tools available within it.

Epic Games impressed many when it revealed the first demo for Unreal Engine 5 last year at the Summer Game Fest. With some of the most gorgeous visuals we’ve seen, the new engine is looking to push forward what can be accomplished in this medium once again. Now, Epic has returned once again to Geoff Keighley’s gaming news event to give us a newer, more in-depth look at what’s coming with Unreal Engine 5.

The Unreal Engine 5 demo premiered on the Unreal Engine YouTube channel on May 26, 2021. A few months ago, Epic Games gathered a handful of developers to see what they could create with the new tools and resources in Unreal Engine 5. The result was Valley of the Ancients, the game seen in the demo.

The demo was captured on the Xbox Series X, and takes place in a rocky desert area. Two developers from Epic Games narrate the video, detailing all of the new improvements that users can expect to see in UE5. This includes the fact that the content browser can be accessed like a drawer. Players will also be able to collapse and restore editor tabs from the side bar.

The developers also joined Geoff Keighley for a special stream on the Game Awards YouTube channel. Here, they answered more questions about the software and spoke to how it will aid developers. Epic Games confirms that the demo runs on both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, and was designed to target 30 FPS. They take us through the photorealistic environment seen in the demo, stating that they believe there are millions of triangles used to create it.

This demo came with the news that Unreal Engine 5 is now in early access, so developers can begin to familiarize themselves with the tools available.