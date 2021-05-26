New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Unreal Engine 5 gameplay demo debuted by Epic Games

Epic Games has provided an extensive look at Unreal Engine 5 and the tools available within it.
Donovan Erskine
Epic Games impressed many when it revealed the first demo for Unreal Engine 5 last year at the Summer Game Fest. With some of the most gorgeous visuals we’ve seen, the new engine is looking to push forward what can be accomplished in this medium once again. Now, Epic has returned once again to Geoff Keighley’s gaming news event to give us a newer, more in-depth look at what’s coming with Unreal Engine 5.

The Unreal Engine 5 demo premiered on the Unreal Engine YouTube channel on May 26, 2021. A few months ago, Epic Games gathered a handful of developers to see what they could create with the new tools and resources in Unreal Engine 5. The result was Valley of the Ancients, the game seen in the demo.

The demo was captured on the Xbox Series X, and takes place in a rocky desert area. Two developers from Epic Games narrate the video, detailing all of the new improvements that users can expect to see in UE5. This includes the fact that the content browser can be accessed like a drawer. Players will also be able to collapse and restore editor tabs from the side bar.

The developers also joined Geoff Keighley for a special stream on the Game Awards YouTube channel. Here, they answered more questions about the software and spoke to how it will aid developers. Epic Games confirms that the demo runs on both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, and was designed to target 30 FPS. They take us through the photorealistic environment seen in the demo, stating that they believe there are millions of triangles used to create it.

This demo came with the news that Unreal Engine 5 is now in early access, so developers can begin to familiarize themselves with the tools available.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

