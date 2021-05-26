Monster Hunter Rise roadmap details schedule for Ver. 3.1 & beyond this summer Capcom hit Monster Hunter fans with a lengthy roadmap of updates coming to Monster Hunter Rise this summer and teases of what they'll include.

One thing that has been a constant joy of Monster Hunter Rise since its launch is Capcom’s tireless effort in continuing to update and bring new content to the game. We finally got a good look at what Monster Hunter Rise Ver. 3.0 has for us, but Capcom is already gearing up for the next additions. It posted a roadmap detailing when players can expect the Monster Hunter Rise Ver. 3.1 free title update, as well as further updates in a summer-wide development roadmap.

Capcom revealed the Monster Hunter Rise summer roadmap during its latest Monster Hunter Digital Event on May 26, 2021. While a good portion of the event was dedicated to Monster Hunter Rise Ver. 3.0, which brings Crimson Glow Valstrax and Apex Zinogre to the game, Capcom also shared a lengthy and interesting glimpse at what awaits players throughout the summer for Monster Hunter Rise. A Ver. 3.1 free title update is coming at the end of June, and further updates are slated for the end of July and August as well.

Capcom's Monster Hunter Rise roadmap includes teases for Ver. 3.1, but also 3.2 and 3.3 throughout this coming summer.

Since Monster Hunter Rise first launched in March 2021, the game has continued to be an incredible and evolving experience in the Nintendo Switch, beloved by both players and critics. That includes a high-praise Shacknews review. While even the base game is well worth many hours of play, it’s Capcom’s continued dedication to further content and updates that keeps players going back for more as further wyverns and quests come to the game little by little. It looks like that will remain the case for months on end at least.

Though we now know there will be plenty of further Monster Hunter Rise free title updates throughout Summer 2021, Capcom only teased what’s coming in them. Stay tuned for further information and updates as they are revealed with each update this summer.