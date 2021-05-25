Gara Prime now available via Warframe's Prime Access program Warframe has launched Gara Prime, which players can unlock through the new Prime Access program.

Warframe continues to be one of the most popular ongoing games. With that in mind, developer Digital Extremes continues to add new content for players to enjoy. That includes Gara Prime, which has just launched in the game and is available through Warframe’s Prime Access program.

The primed version of Gara was detailed by Digital Extremes on May 25, 2021. “Warframe players can now instantly unlock the glass-armored legend Gara Prime, beginning today with the launch of the latest Prime Access program.”

Players can also pick up the Gara Prime Accessories Pack, which will only be available for a limited time to those with Prime Access. Here is everything included in the Gara Prime Accessories Pack:

Discounted Platinum

Gara Prime Warframe

Astilla Prime Shotgun

Volnus Prime Hammer

Catena Prime Ephemera

Castellan Prime Kavat Armor

Sabella Prime Gene-Masking Kit

90-Day Affinity Booster

90-Day Resource Booster

Bonus: Kavat Incubator Upgrade Segment and Kavat Starter Kit

It isn’t required that players fork over real money in order to grab the character. Players can gather relics and then use them to acquire Gara Prime and her necessary components. Warframe also released a new trailer on the game’s YouTube channel to commemorate the new character. In the video, which can be seen above, we see Gara Prime in action. In addition to the gameplay footage, the trailer also showcases the slew of accessories featured in the Gara Prime accessories pack.

Gara Prime is just the latest content drop to hit Warframe.