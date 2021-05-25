Horizon Forbidden West gameplay coming in this week's PlayStation State of Play PlayStation has announced a new State of Play presentation coming this week that will share an all-new look at Horizon Forbidden West.

It’s been awhile since we’ve heard anything new about Horizon Forbidden West. Guerrilla Games has been nose to the grindstone prepping a follow-up to its stellar 2017 open-world adventure, Horizon Zero Dawn. However, it seems Guerrilla is finally ready to share something substantial. PlayStation has revealed that a State of Play presentation is coming this week and its focus will be entirely on Horizon Forbidden West.

PlayStation announced the Horizon Forbidden West-focused PlayStation State of Play via its Twitter and a blog post on May 25, 2021. Coming up on May 27 at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET, the latest State of Play will go live on the PlayStation YouTube and Twitch channels to share an extended look at new gameplay footage from Horizon Forbidden West. It will be a 20-minute presentation and 14 minutes of it will be entirely focused on Guerrilla’s upcoming sequel, showcasing the new area we’ll be exploring, its beauty, its danger, and presumably a peek at Aloy’s abilities in both combat and exploration in the new game.

This PlayStation State of Play will represent the first major look we’ve had at Horizon Forbidden West since the game was originally revealed in a PS5 presentation last year. Up until this point, we’ve only had a tease of what’s next for for Aloy. Her quest is taking her into an all-new region in search of the answers to the mysteries behind the machines that inhabit their world. A wealth of new environments, wildlife, and, of course, various new passive and deadly machines await in the new game, but up until this point we’ve only seen cinematics. It will be interesting to see how the gameplay plays out in this new look at Forbidden West. Perhaps we might even get a release date.

With the Horizon Forbidden West PlayStation State of Play right around the corner on May 27, it won’t be long before we get to see what’s in store for the game. Stay tuned here at Shacknews for all the details as the presentation goes live this week.