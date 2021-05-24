Evening Reading - May 24, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Biomutant review: Wung-Fu warriors
- Knockout City review: Dodgeball dynasty
- Deathloop hands-off preview: Dual-wielding deja vu
- Vault of Glass raid guide - Destiny 2
- Amazon is in talks to acquire MGM Studios for $8.5 billion
- Rockstar Games co-founds new CircoLoco Records music label
- Sony says there's no God of War movie or TV series in development
- Netflix to share news on The Witcher Season 2 and The Cuphead Show! in June
- Netflix may be out to expand its video game efforts past series adaptations
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Be better
Happy Monday! pic.twitter.com/jQlJkAKwKD— leslee, trailer treasure ✨ (@leslee_annsh) May 24, 2021
Call out your mates who do any of this.
What's going on here?
May 24, 2021
I think this duck went into another dimension.
Speaking of ducks...
Guy in duck costume feels rather foolish after mistaking QuakeCon for QuackCon. 🦆https://t.co/YfwCl7F74H pic.twitter.com/89zmmTzabt— QNN 🔜 QuakeCon (@QNewsNetwork) May 25, 2021
QuakeCon is actually where all the earthquake fans go.
This is disgusting
May 25, 2021
Honestly. So gross. Smooth peanut butter? Yuck.
Arthur Morgan is such a great character
This is a birthday gift for my beloved Erin, who some time ago casually dropped the idea of drawing a portrait of Arthur Morgan over Thom Gunn's poem "Lament".— beep-beep, spel! 👽 castlevania s4 spoilers (@spel_acchiotto) May 23, 2021
Reading it reminded me of Arthur SO MUCH so of course I've been obsessed with this idea all this time.
So, here it is! pic.twitter.com/C5KVrfZb1q
Far out, Red Dead Redemption 2 was perfect.
My fellow emo Aussies, rejoice!
🖤 AUSTRALIAN TOUR 2022 🖤— My Chemical Romance (@MCRofficial) May 23, 2021
14 March 2022 - Brisbane - Entertainment Centre
17 March 2022 - Melbourne - Rod Laver Arena
19 March 2022 - Sydney - Qudos Bank Arena
Tickets: https://t.co/WvVL2QOoUn pic.twitter.com/7i706XlaO1
MCR is coming down under.
Be careful of cheesecake and other dairy products
date: want some of my cheesecake?— seán 🐸 (@seanfrom0nline) May 22, 2021
me: oh i don't eat dairy
date: why not?
me: [terrified my skeleton will become too strong and escape] milk makes me shit myself
Don't let those bones loose.
King of the Hill screens
May 21, 2021
In this episode, Hank's lawn is ravaged by fire ants thanks to Dale.
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.
Here's a photo of Wednesday to brighten your night. She's quite aloof but can be friendly when she wants. Classic cat.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Evening Reading - May 24, 2021