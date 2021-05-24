New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarYear of the Games: 2020Destiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Year of the Games: 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Evening Reading - May 24, 2021

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
3

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Be better

Call out your mates who do any of this.

What's going on here?

I think this duck went into another dimension.

Speaking of ducks...

QuakeCon is actually where all the earthquake fans go.

This is disgusting

Honestly. So gross. Smooth peanut butter? Yuck.

Arthur Morgan is such a great character

Far out, Red Dead Redemption 2 was perfect.

My fellow emo Aussies, rejoice!

MCR is coming down under.

Be careful of cheesecake and other dairy products

Don't let those bones loose.

King of the Hill screens

In this episode, Hank's lawn is ravaged by fire ants thanks to Dale.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Wednesday to brighten your night. She's quite aloof but can be friendly when she wants. Classic cat.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola