Evening Reading - May 24, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Be better

Call out your mates who do any of this.

What's going on here?

I think this duck went into another dimension.

Speaking of ducks...

Guy in duck costume feels rather foolish after mistaking QuakeCon for QuackCon. 🦆https://t.co/YfwCl7F74H pic.twitter.com/89zmmTzabt — QNN 🔜 QuakeCon (@QNewsNetwork) May 25, 2021

QuakeCon is actually where all the earthquake fans go.

This is disgusting

Honestly. So gross. Smooth peanut butter? Yuck.

Arthur Morgan is such a great character

This is a birthday gift for my beloved Erin, who some time ago casually dropped the idea of drawing a portrait of Arthur Morgan over Thom Gunn's poem "Lament".

Reading it reminded me of Arthur SO MUCH so of course I've been obsessed with this idea all this time.



So, here it is! pic.twitter.com/C5KVrfZb1q — beep-beep, spel! 👽 castlevania s4 spoilers (@spel_acchiotto) May 23, 2021

Far out, Red Dead Redemption 2 was perfect.

My fellow emo Aussies, rejoice!

🖤 AUSTRALIAN TOUR 2022 🖤



14 March 2022 - Brisbane - Entertainment Centre



17 March 2022 - Melbourne - Rod Laver Arena



19 March 2022 - Sydney - Qudos Bank Arena



Tickets: https://t.co/WvVL2QOoUn pic.twitter.com/7i706XlaO1 — My Chemical Romance (@MCRofficial) May 23, 2021

MCR is coming down under.

Be careful of cheesecake and other dairy products

date: want some of my cheesecake?



me: oh i don't eat dairy



date: why not?



me: [terrified my skeleton will become too strong and escape] milk makes me shit myself — seán 🐸 (@seanfrom0nline) May 22, 2021

Don't let those bones loose.

King of the Hill screens

pic.twitter.com/7lAeQdgo59 — King of the Hill Screens (@kothscreens) May 21, 2021

In this episode, Hank's lawn is ravaged by fire ants thanks to Dale.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Wednesday to brighten your night. She's quite aloof but can be friendly when she wants. Classic cat.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.