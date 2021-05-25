How to level up fast - Biomutant Level up fast in Biomutant so you can unlock new abilities, perks, and other goodies.

Leveling up in Biomutant, much like other RPGs, is critical to gaining power, unlocking abilities, and just generally improving your little rodent character. At the start of the game, you’re pretty weak and squishy, but as you fight through the world, uniting or conquering tribes and dealing with various beasts, you’ll start to level up. For those players that want to get to the more powerful abilities, leveling up fast should be a top priority.

How to level up fast

The best way to level up fast in Biomutant is by completing the main quest. It’s really going to be as easy as that. Each quest you complete rewards a nice chunk of XP, which will help you get Upgrade Points for unlocking new abilities. There are also plenty of side quests to keep you busy. While these might not reward as much XP as the main quest, they will certainly all add up. As you’re running to new locations, make sure you’re finishing any side quests on the way.

Biomutant is quite liberal with its leveling system, but it's still worth exploring everywhere and completing all your side quests.

Speaking of running to new locations, as you explore the world of Biomutant you will also come across enemies and bosses. Defeating these rewards XP and is a good opportunity to get new gear. Sometimes, there may even be caches nearby that have things like Bio Points in them. Though they might be challenging, the bosses you find will give you a chance to try out any new skills you’ve unlocked.

So, it’s basically as you would expect from other RPGs. Leveling will happen naturally as you progress through Biomutant, but obviously if you just rush the main story you’ll start to fall behind – even though it tends to reward good chunks of XP. Because of this, do side quests and enjoy exploring the world. Be sure to check out the Shacknews Biomutant page for more tips and pointers for Experiment 101’s debut title.