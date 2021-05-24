Sony says there's no God of War movie or TV series in development New reports state that Sony is not developing a God of War adaptation, despite rumors.

We are currently in a rich era of video game film and television adaptations in terms of sheer quantity. With new projects being announced so frequently, it’s hard to name a popular franchise that isn’t in some stage of development for either streaming services or the silver screen. However, one major gaming franchise has yet to get the movie or TV treatment - God of War. Despite some heavy rumors and speculation, Sony has cleared the air, stating that it is not currently working on a God of War movie or series.

This news comes from the New York Times, which recently ran a story on the increasing amount of video game movie adaptations in the works. It was in this post that the NYT states that God of War is not among the current video game projects in the work, citing a Sony spokesperson as the source.

“Contrary to speculation, one that is not, at least not anytime soon, according to a Sony spokesman: God of War,” the article reads. This is pretty significant, as it has been strongly rumored that Sony was looking to create a film or series based on God of War. It would make sense, as two of Sony’s biggest properties, Uncharted and The Last of Us, both have projects currently in production.

It should be noted that just because Sony has confirmed it is not currently working on a God of War adaptation, that doesn’t mean there won’t be one in the future. If The Last of Us and/or Uncharted are smash hits, it would make sense for the company to greenlight more adaptations. As for now, don’t expect to see Kratos on the big screen any time soon. For more on the wide range of video game movies and TV shows currently in the works, we’ve got you covered right here on Shacknews.