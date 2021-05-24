Amazon is in talks to acquire MGM Studios for $8.5 billion The potential deal would give Amazon the rights to Rocky and James Bond, among other properties.

As the biggest companies in entertainment work to create the ultimate media empire, we’ve seen numerous acquisitions as they look to gobble up content for their respective streaming services. This was the driving force behind Disney’s acquisition of Fox’s entertainment branch, as well as the recently announced merger between WarnerMedia and Discovery. Now, Amazon is looking to add to its arsenal as reports state the company is nearing a deal to acquire MGM Studios for $8.5 billion.

This report comes by way of The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news on May 24. MGM Studios has been searching for a potential buyer, and it may have found one in Amazon. The talks between MGM and Amazon, which have been entirely private, have the former going at a rate of $8.5 billion. If the WSJ’s source is indeed correct, we could hear an official announcement as soon as this week.

There would be a lot of ramifications of Amazon acquiring MGM Studios, but the biggest would be the slew of entertainment franchises that would be under Amazon’s ownership. This includes Rocky, Survivor, The Voice, and much more. MGM is also a co-owner of the James Bond franchise. If the deal goes through, Amazon will surely use the newly acquired properties to beef up its offerings on Prime Video.

Amazon is looking to become a formidable opponent to streaming giants such as Netflix and Disney Plus, which is likely a driving force behind the negotiations with MGM. Amazon Studios also distributes a lot of films theatrically. In the world of major corporation acquisitions, we recently saw AT&T announce that it would be merging WarnerMedia’s business with Discovery.