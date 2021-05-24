Elon Musk wants you to help develop Dogecoin Elon Musk has put out the call for Dogecoin developers.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been one of the most outspoken supporters of the ongoing Dogecoin cryptocurrency phenomenon. However, even with Musk's legions of followers, Dogecoin isn't going to shoot itself to the moon. It's going to need some help, so Musk is putting out the call to would-be developers.

If you’d like to help develop Doge, please submit ideas on GitHub & https://t.co/liAPQMFaQB @dogecoin_devs — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 24, 2021

On Twitter, Musk referred his followers to GitHub and to the Dogecoin subreddit. He's asking for ideas, though he wasn't specific on what kinds of ideas. The GitHub page does offer some ideas on how to get started and how anybody with any kind of programming experience can get right to work on helping the cause.

Musk's call comes minutes after tweeting, "Spoke with North American Bitcoin miners. They committed to publish current & planned renewable usage & to ask miners WW to do so. Potentially promising."

Dogecoin (DOGE) as of May 24, 2021

As of the time of this post, Dogecoin (DOGE) is valued at $0.356 USD. The cryptocurrency has over 129.5 billion coins in circulation and has been pushed heavily by Musk throughout the past year. His backing of Dogecoin has not gone unnoticed by the cryptocurrency community, especially as Tesla stopped accepting Bitcoin for payments.

If you're reading about Dogecoin for the first time and have no idea what to make of it, be sure to read everything we know about the original Dogecoin Shiba Inu mascot.