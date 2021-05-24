New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Twitch adds over 350 new tags including gender, race, and more

The newest Twitch tags include Transgender, Disabled, Black, and more.
Donovan Erskine
One of the wonders of Twitch is being able to find a community of people that you share interests and similarities with. One of the ways this is done is through tags, which streamers can assign to their broadcasts. These tags make the streams/channels visible to viewers who are searching for those specific category tags. Now, Twitch is adding more than 350 tags with a goal of being more inclusive, as the majority of these tags are focused on race, gender, sexual orientation, and more.

Twitch announced the hundreds of new tags coming to the livestreaming site with a new blog post. There are more than 350 new tags now rolling out to Twitch. Some of the new tags that streamers and viewers can use are Black, Transgender, Disabled, Ally, Veteran, and Vtuber. Of course, tags aren’t necessary but creators can apply them as they see fit.

Twitch also spoke to the fact that these tags are a bit overdue, as many have stated they should have been available long ago. “We intentionally designed that system for creators to be able to describe what they were streaming, not who they were or what they stood for. We have maintained this distinction since that time, and we were wrong.” Twitch consulted with GLAAD, The Trevor Project, AbleGamers, and SpecialEffect to create the new list of tags.

It’s hard to argue against the addition of these new tags, as they will only improve the experience for users, particularly those that come from marginalized and underrepresented demographics.

The new stream tags are arriving this week on Twitch. It’s one of a few major changes the company has made recently, as it also added a new category titled Pools, Hot Tubs, and Beaches.

