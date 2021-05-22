ShackStream: Destiny 2's Vault of Glass raid with Sam & mates Join Sam and his mates as they crack open the Vault of Glass, an old-but-new raid in Destiny 2.

Vault of Glass has finally arrived in Destiny 2, which means I’m going to be attempting a Day One run of it with my mates. This means the Shacknews Twitch channel will be overtaken by yours truly as a bunch of Aussie’s try to, once again, kick Atheon back to whatever timeline it came from.

Destiny 2’s Vault of Glass raid livestream

The Vault of Glass opens at 10:00 a.m. PT / 3:00 p.m. ET and at which point I’ll be taking over the Shacknews airways to bring you the hottest raiding content from the southern hemisphere. There’s a good chance I’ll be going live a bit before the start time in order to double-check my build and get everything squared away, so make sure you tune in the moment you see Shacknews go live.

For those not in the know, Destiny 2 is receiving another raid, the Vault of Glass. This raid was originally released in Destiny 1 in 2014 and will be updated a bit to work within the new systems present in Destiny 2. Players are anticipating most of the mechanics to remain the same, however, there are several Challenges which are to be completed for those aiming to claim World’s First.

As far as my own Guardian setup goes, I'm rocking a Warlock. My build focuses on Warmind Cells, including the new Warmind's Decree mod from Season of the Splicer. To take advantage of this, I'll be using Deathbringer and my Voidwalker subclass during enemy wave encounters to ensure maximum cell generation. The cell effects I'm using will boost our damage while also reducing the damage we take. There's a lot more in there, and you can see it all if you swing by and watch the fun!

I’d like to take this moment to thank you all for stopping by and tuning in. Your support means the world to us here at Shacknews. If you would like to support us in other ways, you can do so by subscribing using your Prime Gaming free sub you get each month when you link Twitch to your Amazon Prime account.