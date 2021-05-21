Xur's location and wares for May 21, 2021 - Destiny 2 Discover Xur's location and what he's selling on May 21, 2021 in Destiny 2.

Good day, Guardians. It’s Friday, which means Xur has returned once more to offer some exclusive wares. As always, the traveling merchant will appear in a randomized spot, where he will stay for the remainder of the weekend. If you’ve got a decent inventory of Legendary Shards, this is the time to spend them as Xur always has an Exotic weapon and armor piece. Let’s see what Xur is selling on May 21, 2021 in Destiny 2.

Xur's location and wares for May 21, 2021 - Destiny 2

This week, Xur can be found at the Tower, in the Hangar. After several weeks in the Tower, Xur appeared in Watcher’s Grave last week. However, looks like he’ll be hanging out at the Tower again this weekend.

If you’re familiar with Xur, you know that his inventory always features Exotic gear. He only accepts Legendary Shards for payment, so you’ll want to make sure you have a decent amount. If your pockets are a little light, consider checking out our guide on how to farm Legendary Shards quickly in Destiny 2.

This week, Xur is selling:

Monte Carlo

Gemini Jester Mobility - 18 Resilience - 2 Recovery - 12 Discipline - 14 Intellect - 7 Strength - 8 Total - 61

Dunemarchers Mobility - 3 Resilience - 11 Recovery - 18 Discipline - 7 Intellect - 12 Strength - 10 Total - 61

Astrocyte Verse Mobility - 15 Resilience - 16 Recovery - 3 Discipline - 8 Intellect - 7 Strength - 17 Total - 66



We recommend you pick up the Exotic weapon and armor piece (for your class) that Xur is selling, if you don’t already own it. You never know when a new patch is going to swing the balance of an item in the right direction, or when that one specific piece of gear will come in handy. There’s also no way of knowing if you’ll have the chance to acquire it again anytime soon.

For the avid Destiny 2 players out there, Shacknews’ Destiny 2 strategy guide is the place for you. Also, be sure to bookmark the topic page on our website dedicated to Xur, as we update it every week with the traveling merchant’s latest location and inventory.