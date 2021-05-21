How to get verified on Twitter Here's how you can get your account verified on Twitter.

For nearly as long as Twitter has been around, verification has been one of its most fascinating components. Signified by a blue check mark, verification is Twitter’s way of giving its stamp of approval and confirming the identity of a user. While verification is usually associated with celebrities or public figures, it’s also meant for politicians, journalists, musicians, athletes, activists, and more. The process to get verified has always been shrouded in mystery, but there’s now a much simplified way of getting that coveted check mark. Let’s look at how to get your account verified on Twitter.

How to get verified on Twitter

You can now get verified on Twitter by filling out an application for verification. The application can be found and filled out on both the desktop and mobile version of Twitter. On the desktop version, go to “Settings and privacy”. Select “Account information” and then “Verified.” This will take you to the application.

If you’re applying for verification on the Twitter mobile app, go to “Settings and privacy,” select “Account,” and then press the “Verified” tab. This will take you to the mobile version of the verification application. The application will ask you to explain why your account needs verification. Twitter’s help center has a lengthy breakdown of what qualifications an account needs to meet in order to be verified. Once your application is filled, Twitter will notify you on its decision within a few days.

Twitter only recently introduced its new process for verification, and states that it will roll out to users over the coming weeks. Because of that, you may not see the option to apply for verification just yet. You’ll simply need to wait until it becomes available to you.

And that’s how to get your account verified on Twitter. Keep in mind that there is likely a large influx of applications, so it may be a while until you get a response.