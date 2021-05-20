How to start Vault of Glass - Destiny 2 Find where to launch Vault of Glass so you can experience the first raid again in Destiny 2.

Vault of Glass has been taken from the original Destiny and transplanted into Destiny 2. Veterans that want to experience the Vault of Glass again, or newcomers looking to see what all the fuss is about, will need to know how to start Vault of Glass. Because Venus isn’t a destination in the game, you can’t launch this raid through normal means.

How to start Vault of Glass

The Vault of Glass can only be launched from a new Legends node in the Director. To find the Legends node, open the Director (so you’re viewing all the planets and destinations) and look just below the tabs to see the usual Crucible, Vanguard, and Gambit nodes. On the right will be a new node labeled Legends.

Vault of Glass can be launched from the Legends node in the Director.

The Legends node is where you will find the Vault of Glass, which will let you launch the raid. This new addition to the Destinations screen is where Bungie plans to house old content, such as raids, dungeons, and other bits and pieces that are either being brought back from the original Destiny or returning from the Destiny Content Vault.

Keep in mind, you won’t be able to launch the raid until the Vault of Glass start time has arrived. When it does launch, Contest Mode will be active for the first 24 hours. This won’t affect you if you’re looking to play later on in the Season or in the future.

Now that you know where to find Vault of Glass and how to start it, you can launch it and try to take down Atheon once more. The Legends node is where you’ll begin find more content as Bungie continues to add older stuff back into the game. Take a moment to also check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 Guide – it’s here you’ll find a wealth of knowledge that will help you through every activity in the game.