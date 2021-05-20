Evening Reading - May 20, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Understanding objects

pic.twitter.com/CK7EmCz4fL — Joseph, 4x HS student of the month! (@Mrjjrocks) May 10, 2021

Maths is weird and looking at normal things through a different lens is strange.

I had to see this

pic.twitter.com/nNpEKhKNIP — Out of Context Human Race (@NoContextHumans) May 11, 2021

Now you get to see it too.

Halo is a pretty cool guy

me: man halo is such a cool game, i wish it was real.



Ellen The Generous: well do we have a surprise for you! :)



*sound of flood scurrying through the halls*



me: omg no way ellen you shouldn't have!!! — Nathan | BLM (@suddenlyoranges) May 12, 2021

I can't wait for Halo Infinite. It's going to be great.

OG Xbox font is the GOAT

This year is @Xbox’s 20th anniversary! To kick off the celebration, here’s what XGP would’ve looked like if it launched the same year #Xbox20 pic.twitter.com/BFYbJkMV7V — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) May 13, 2021

Those sharp edges are great.

Keep buying books

The CDC says fully vaccinated people can keep buying new books even if they already have more unread books than any person could possibly read in one lifetime — Molly Templeton (@mollytempleton) May 14, 2021

Even if you haven't finished the ones you've got. It's okay.

King of the Hill screens

pic.twitter.com/hmGEZEjzOp — King of the Hill Screens (@kothscreens) May 14, 2021

In this episode, Bobby accidentally makes meth for a school science fair. Yep.

Press any button

You know when a game asks you to “press any button”, does anyone else go for the most vague one? I’m always here thinking: “I bet nobody presses L2 so I’ll pick that one” — Liam (@_Liaam__) May 17, 2021

Really? ANY button?

*Flails arms and screams*

Any time that you think making yourself large and loud to scare off animals is ridiculous and wouldn't fool a predator so much stronger than you, consider how many adult human beings are regularly chased away by geese — Kyle 🌱 (@KylePlantEmoji) May 15, 2021

Apparently that's enough to scare something bigger and deadlier than me.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Rad to brighten your night. He's been a bit mischievous today.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.