New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarYear of the Games: 2020Destiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Year of the Games: 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Evening Reading - May 20, 2021

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
5

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Understanding objects

Maths is weird and looking at normal things through a different lens is strange.

I had to see this

Now you get to see it too.

Halo is a pretty cool guy

I can't wait for Halo Infinite. It's going to be great.

OG Xbox font is the GOAT

Those sharp edges are great. 

Keep buying books

Even if you haven't finished the ones you've got. It's okay.

King of the Hill screens

In this episode, Bobby accidentally makes meth for a school science fair. Yep.

Press any button

Really? ANY button?

*Flails arms and screams*

Apparently that's enough to scare something bigger and deadlier than me.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Rad to brighten your night. He's been a bit mischievous today.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola