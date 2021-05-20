Evening Reading - May 20, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- New World Amrine Excavation hands-on: Spelunking squad
- Deathloop hands-off preview: Dual-wielding deja vu
- Aerial_Knight's Never Yield review: Running out of interest
- Shacknews livestream schedule - Week of May 17, 2021
- Charlie Bit My Finger video to be sold as an NFT, deleted from YouTube
- Xbox celebrates Global Accessibility Awareness Day with new initiatives, events
- Snap reveals their latest model of Spectacles AR glasses
- The Federal Reserve to release paper on U.S. central bank cryptocurrency this summer
- The Sims 4 Dream Home Decorator pack lets you become an interior designer
- Microsoft and Bethesda will reportedly have a joint conference at E3 2021
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Understanding objects
May 10, 2021
Maths is weird and looking at normal things through a different lens is strange.
I had to see this
May 11, 2021
Now you get to see it too.
Halo is a pretty cool guy
me: man halo is such a cool game, i wish it was real.— Nathan | BLM (@suddenlyoranges) May 12, 2021
Ellen The Generous: well do we have a surprise for you! :)
*sound of flood scurrying through the halls*
me: omg no way ellen you shouldn't have!!!
I can't wait for Halo Infinite. It's going to be great.
OG Xbox font is the GOAT
This year is @Xbox’s 20th anniversary! To kick off the celebration, here’s what XGP would’ve looked like if it launched the same year #Xbox20 pic.twitter.com/BFYbJkMV7V— Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) May 13, 2021
Those sharp edges are great.
Keep buying books
The CDC says fully vaccinated people can keep buying new books even if they already have more unread books than any person could possibly read in one lifetime— Molly Templeton (@mollytempleton) May 14, 2021
Even if you haven't finished the ones you've got. It's okay.
King of the Hill screens
May 14, 2021
In this episode, Bobby accidentally makes meth for a school science fair. Yep.
Press any button
You know when a game asks you to “press any button”, does anyone else go for the most vague one? I’m always here thinking: “I bet nobody presses L2 so I’ll pick that one”— Liam (@_Liaam__) May 17, 2021
Really? ANY button?
*Flails arms and screams*
Any time that you think making yourself large and loud to scare off animals is ridiculous and wouldn't fool a predator so much stronger than you, consider how many adult human beings are regularly chased away by geese— Kyle 🌱 (@KylePlantEmoji) May 15, 2021
Apparently that's enough to scare something bigger and deadlier than me.
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.
Here's a photo of Rad to brighten your night. He's been a bit mischievous today.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Evening Reading - May 20, 2021
-
ER is up bitches >:(
https://i.imgur.com/iJKZogN.jpg
-