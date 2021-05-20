Vault of Glass start time - Destiny 2 Set your alarms because the Destiny 2 Vault of Glass release date and start time is almost upon us.

Vault of Glass is releasing soon in Destiny 2 and players that want to get in on a Day One run will need to know the start time. Much like Day One raids before it, there will be a Contest Mode active for the first 24 hours, which severely hampers players’ Power levels. Overcoming this is all part of the joy of raiding the moment Vault of Glass starts.

Vault of Glass start time

The Vault of Glass start time is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 22, 2021. From this point, players around the world will be racing to claim World’s First, which rewards a fancy championship cummerbund. Unlike previous years, the rules are a bit different for Vault of Glass, which was originally released in Destiny 1 back in 2014.

Once Vault of Glass is open and the race begins, players will be experiencing the raid in Contest Mode. This unique mechanic locks players’ Power to a certain level, ensuring an even challenge across all players, regardless of whether they had time to grind for more Power. A recent TWAB has offered some information on all this:

Vault of Glass will launch with Contest Mode enabled for 24 hours. You will need to be at 1300 Power to be at the cap for all of the encounters.

Clearing Vault of Glass with Contest Mode active is the first step to access the new Challenge Mode in the Director and the Tempo's Edge Triumph.

Completing Tempo's Edge, a curated list of Triumphs, in this newly unlocked Challenge Mode, will be how a fireteam crosses the World First finish line and claims their prize.

To enforce the Triumph requirements in the Challenge Mode, your team will wipe if you fail the success conditions during each encounter.

As you can see, the rules of engagement are a little bit different. Players will need to effectively complete the raid twice, once to unlock the Challenge Mode, and another time to complete the Challenges and claim the Tempo’s Edge Triumph.

For those players that just want to leisurely enjoy Vault of Glass, playing it as soon as it starts isn’t going to be a good idea. Players are typically locked to 20 Power below an encounter, which makes things hit quite hard. However, if you do plan to play Day One, make sure you set an alarm so you don’t miss the Vault of Glass start time. For the best Destiny 2 guides on the internet, be sure to stop by the Shacknews Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide where we’ll have a Vault of Glass guide in the coming week.