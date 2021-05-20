How to unlock John McClane and Rambo in Call of Duty: Warzone The classic 80's action star has made his way to CoD. Here's how to unlock Rambo in Warzone.

Call of Duty, like several of the biggest games out, has frequently had collaborations and crossovers with other major entertainment brands. Its latest crossover is all about the action heroes of the 80s, with Die Hard’s John McClane and Rambo’s John Rambo coming to the game as playable operators. Let’s look at how to unlock John McClane and Rambo in Warzone.

How to unlock John McClane and Rambo in Call of Duty: Warzone

John McClane and Nakatomi Plaza make their Call of Duty debut later tonight as part of Season 3.5 Reloaded. See you then.pic.twitter.com/0knFCdHgNT — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) May 20, 2021

Both John McClane and John Rambo can be unlocked by simply purchasing them through the in-game shop. They both cost 2400 CP (CoD Points) which translates to roughly $24 USD. Both operators became available in the store on May 19 and will remain there for the next few weeks. Both John McClane and John Rambo will leave the Call of Duty Store on June 18 at 9 p.m. PT/12 a.m. ET. There’s no telling if they will return to the shop afterward, so you may want to consider picking them up if you really want them.

With Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War having full crossover integration with Warzone, purchasing the special operators in one game will allow you to use them in the other as well. If players purchase the Die Hard bundle, they’ll also receive a finishing move, three legendary blueprints, a watch, a calling card, and an emblem. The iconic Nakatomi Plaza that featured as the primary setting in 1988’s Die Hard has also been recreated within Warzone and can be found on the map.

Now that you know how to unlock John McClane and Rambo in Warzone, you're ready to swoop into battle like your favorite action hero.